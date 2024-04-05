Video: Lenny Kravitz Releases 'Human' Ahead of New Album Out Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hot on the heels of his latest single, Lenny Kravitz has released the soaring new music video for “Human.” "Human” precedes Kravitz’s forthcoming album Blue Electric Light, out May 24, 2024 via Roxie Records/BMG.

Pre-order/Pre-save Blue Electric Light HERE.

The “Human” video, directed by legendary video director Joseph Kahn, projects the single’s bold and boisterous spirit on screen. A visual feast, it intercuts a literally traffic-stopping performance by Kravitz and his band with stunning effects and an ascension of lovers, friends, and neighbors from the streets and into the sky.

Timeless. Explosive. Romantic. Inspiring. How else to characterize Blue Electric Light, Lenny Kravitz’s 12th studio album? Kravitz wrote and recorded the project in his studio in the Bahamas, and his mastery of deep-soul rock ‘n’ roll is once again established here. As a relentless creative force—musician, writer, producer, actor, author, designer—he continues to be a global dynamic presence throughout music, art and culture. Blue Electric Light is an impassioned suite of songs, that broadens this distinction and is the latest contribution of a man whose music—not to mention his singular style—continues to inspire millions the world over. On the album, Kravitz's talents as a writer, producer and multi-instrumentalist resonate as he wrote and played most of the instruments himself, with longtime guitarist Craig Ross. Ultimately, he crafted 12 tracks that are reflective of his legacy as a genre-breaking trailblazer, yet also firmly entrenched in the energy of the 21st century and beyond.

Recently, Kravitz was immortalized on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, received the “Music Icon Award” at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards and was also nominated as a 2024 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee. Last month, Kravitz teamed up with Ray-Ban to launch a new Reverse collection, merging the brand's most iconic shapes with Kravitz's legendary persona in two special SKUs and one limited-edition style. In June, Kravitz will embark on a European tour in support of Blue Electric Light.