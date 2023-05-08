Video: LZ7 Releases Music Video For New Single “Same Line” Ft. M∆CKEN

Following the successful release of their 2022 single "Last Night," Manchester, England based EDM group LZ7 are back with the music video for their latest single "Same Line" Ft. M∆CKEN, as they get ready to release their latest project Human EP Vol. 1 later this year.

For "Same Line" LZ7 has collaborated with US artist M∆CKEN who many may remember from his hit single "Top Of The World" with Afrojack which was featured on Swedish House Mafia's final LP.

This new single follows the success of LZ7's 2022 single "Last Night" that peaked in the Top 10 on Upfront Club Charts following remixes from DJ/Producer Try Harder (Daniel Beddingfield, Hermitage, Steve Malcolm and Static & Ben), as well as new French DJ Rawdolff.

"Same Line" is just the first taste of what fans can expect from LZ7 this year in the buildup to a new project Human EP Vol. 1, as they continue their quest to perpetuate music that bypasses the intellect and speaks straight to the soul with their infectious melodies, huge drops and back to back anthems. No better is this uniquely LZ7 sound heard than on the group's latest single "Same Line" Ft. M∆CKEN.

When asked about the music video for their latest single "Same Line" Ft. M∆CKEN, LZ7 leader Lindz West said, "Filmed in 2 locations on 2 separate continents with 2 artists the music video to SAME LINE has been a joy and a miracle at the same time to film.

My boy Remi has a film company out in LA so he took MACKAN, who features on same line, into Death Valley Nevada to film whilst us guys in the UK headed out to our favorite location, Iceland, to film our parts. The outcome... epic scenes! I honestly think this might be the best work yet! I cannot wait for you to get your eyes on this one!"

Similarly when asked about his experience filming the video , M∆CKEN said, "It was amazing, I'd never seen sights like that in my life, never even been in a desert, so it was jaw-dropping and also kind of daunting. I did not know what to expect beforehand & every few minutes these pretty ferocious sandstorms would pick up & the sand would get in your ears, in your eyes, in your mouth. You're kind of just fighting against the sand while also adapting and trying to look in the opposite direction of the wind. Seeing dunes like that in person was something I'll never forget, it made for some unreal imagery."

From the start, LZ7 has kept a relevance and honesty about their music, which comes from a heart that sees the best in young people. The band draws on experiences from their own lives which gives the listener a deeper perspective of where they come from, what they are all about and where they are heading with their music.

With their infectious melodies, huge drops and back-to-back anthems, LZ7 knows how to rock a crowd at their live show. Rock a crowd is just what they have been doing as the world is starting to slowly open up, LZ7 has already started hitting the road playing at festivals and schools alike across the UK.

Stay tuned to LZ7's socials below for future releases from LZ7 as they continue to tour throughout the year in the buildup to the release of their brand new 4 part album HUMAN, HUMAN Vol. 1 drops on May 26th.

LZ7 Tour Dates:

May 28th - Maidenhead, UK

May 30th - Germany

June 18th - Netherlands

June 27th -28th BCF, UK

June 3rd EO, Netherlands