Video: Kylin Milan Releases Euphoric Music Video For 'Could It Be You'

Singer, songwriter, and model Kylin Milan has released the music video for her debut single "Could It Be You," out today.

Co-written and produced by GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and producer Poo Bear (Justin Bieber, Usher, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez), "Could It Be You" is an anthemic dance-pop track accompanied by layered synths and soft keys as it speaks to the curiosity and wonder of if there is a perfect match out there for her and who they may be.

Accompanied by an Euphoria-esque music video directed by Patrick Tohill, the song soundtracks a house party as the young songstress searches for love for the first time.

"The music video was so surreal and honestly a dream come true," shares Kylin on the video. "I came to set feeling nervous, excited, and all of the first day jitters, but the cast and crew we had were amazing and so kind. What struck me the most was the set and lighting. It was so elaborate I felt like I was the star of a movie."

"Could It Be You" marks the first single from the multifaceted talent. After spending countless hours in the studio writing and recording with various music producers, Kylin was connected with Poo Bear and the two immediately locked into a creative flow. Her dynamic vocals and amplified personality were brought to the forefront as the two developed her cultivated and confident sound.

Prior to making her musical debut, Kylin has already won the hearts of supporters around the world with her fashion-forward presence garnering over 1 million social media followers. At only 17, Kylin has shined on runways at New York, Los Angeles, and London Fashion Weeks, as well as Miami Swim Week and has landed a string of campaigns for Apple and LeapFrog among others.

"Could It Be You" is just a taste of what's to come from Kylin as she aims to make a deep impression on the pop world. Stay tuned for more music coming soon!

Watch the new music video here: