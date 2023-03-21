Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Kylin Milan Releases Euphoric Music Video For 'Could It Be You'

The new music video was directed by Patrick Tohill.

Mar. 21, 2023  

Singer, songwriter, and model Kylin Milan has released the music video for her debut single "Could It Be You," out today.

Co-written and produced by GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and producer Poo Bear (Justin Bieber, Usher, Mariah Carey, Jennifer Lopez), "Could It Be You" is an anthemic dance-pop track accompanied by layered synths and soft keys as it speaks to the curiosity and wonder of if there is a perfect match out there for her and who they may be.

Accompanied by an Euphoria-esque music video directed by Patrick Tohill, the song soundtracks a house party as the young songstress searches for love for the first time.

"The music video was so surreal and honestly a dream come true," shares Kylin on the video. "I came to set feeling nervous, excited, and all of the first day jitters, but the cast and crew we had were amazing and so kind. What struck me the most was the set and lighting. It was so elaborate I felt like I was the star of a movie."

"Could It Be You" marks the first single from the multifaceted talent. After spending countless hours in the studio writing and recording with various music producers, Kylin was connected with Poo Bear and the two immediately locked into a creative flow. Her dynamic vocals and amplified personality were brought to the forefront as the two developed her cultivated and confident sound.

Prior to making her musical debut, Kylin has already won the hearts of supporters around the world with her fashion-forward presence garnering over 1 million social media followers. At only 17, Kylin has shined on runways at New York, Los Angeles, and London Fashion Weeks, as well as Miami Swim Week and has landed a string of campaigns for Apple and LeapFrog among others.

"Could It Be You" is just a taste of what's to come from Kylin as she aims to make a deep impression on the pop world. Stay tuned for more music coming soon!

Watch the new music video here:



Ane Díaz Announces Debut LP Despechada Photo
Ane Díaz Announces Debut LP 'Despechada'
Produced, mixed, and mastered by Jim White, Paul Fonfara, and John Keane, the project continues Díaz’s overarching themes of family orientation and paying homage to her homeland, with her fear of forgetting cherished memories of Venezuela fueling the inspiration behind the reimagined renditions of the iconic folk songs.
Desire Marea Shares New Track Rah (Feat. Zoë Modiga) Photo
Desire Marea Shares New Track 'Rah (Feat. Zoë Modiga)'
Following the striking track and accompanying video for “Be Free”, which explores queer love within the realms of South Africa’s hyper-masculine world of taxi gangs, today he shares the delicate and brooding 8-minute epic, “Rah”. Sung entirely in Zulu, the track is a powerfully-stirring cry on the planet and human interference.
Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan, The Black Queen) Announces Debut Solo Tour Photo
Greg Puciato (The Dillinger Escape Plan, The Black Queen) Announces Debut Solo Tour
Greg Puciato, former vocalist of The Dillinger Escape Plan, and man of multiple bands (Killer Be Killed, Jerry Cantrell, and The Black Queen), ventures out on his first solo tour this Spring, with dates stretching across North America. Check out the upcoming tour dates now!
Rising Icelandic Neoclassical Artist Eydís Evensen Shares Annas Theme Photo
Rising Icelandic Neoclassical Artist Eydís Evensen Shares 'Anna's Theme'
Following a weekend in Austin at SXSW including the Iceland Airwaves showcase, Eydís shares the new single & video for 'Anna's Theme.'  The track showcases her on an inspirational high, displaying a delicate fluidity that stamps her style as one of the most striking of this new generation of neo-classical pianists. 

From This Author - Michael Major


Danielle Brooks Among This Year's New York Women in Film and Television HonoreesDanielle Brooks Among This Year's New York Women in Film and Television Honorees
March 20, 2023

CBS Sunday Morning contributor, comedian, actress, and self-described “Accidental Pundette” Nancy Giles will once again serve as the event’s emcee. David Yurman, America’s foremost luxury jewelry brand, has designed and provided this year’s Muse Award statues for honorees, as well as an exclusive gift for attendees.
Stratton Leopold & Dax Phelan Embark on New Limited SeriesStratton Leopold & Dax Phelan Embark on New Limited Series
March 20, 2023

Veteran producer Stratton Leopold (“Mission: Impossible III”) and writer/producer/director Dax Phelan (“The Other Side of the Wind”) have teamed up to produce an as-yet-untitled limited series based on one of the most daring prison escapes in history.  
Demi Lovato to Release Rock Version of 'Heart Attack' SingleDemi Lovato to Release Rock Version of 'Heart Attack' Single
March 20, 2023

Demi Lovato is releasing the rock version of 'Heart Attack.' Originally released in 2013, the song is the lead single from Lovato's fourth studio album, 'Demi.' Listen to a preview of the new single and pre-save and pre-order it now!
Video: Spadei Release New Music Video 'Shine A Light'Video: Spadei Release New Music Video 'Shine A Light'
March 20, 2023

Filmed by the dynamic producer Kenny 5 Greenbaum of Majic Robot Films, the video showcases the uplifting composition of strings, percussion, and layered vocals with a fantastic voyage of sights and sounds. For Wally Ingram, Spadei’s drummer, 'Left Right Here plays like a soundtrack accompaniment to the film of one's 'real life' journey.
Photos: Viola Davis & More Attend AIR Premiere at SXSWPhotos: Viola Davis & More Attend AIR Premiere at SXSW
March 20, 2023

In attendance was Director/Star Ben Affleck, Stars Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, Julius Tennon, Writer Alex Convery, Producers Jeff Robinov, Jason Michael Berman and Executive Producers Jordan Moldo, and Jon Weinbach. Check out photos now!
share