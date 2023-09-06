Video: K-Pop Group aespa Talks Tour & Performs 'Better Things' on GMA

The K-pop group, aespa, joined “Good Morning America” live from Times Square to talk about the group’s current tour, plus perform their new song, “Better Things”.

aespa [KARINA, GISELLE, WINTER, AND NINGNING] is a fierce female K-Pop group, who in an unprecedented move secured the fastest climb to 100 million views on their debut video for any K-Pop group in YouTube history with their 2020 released, “Black Mamba.” aespa’s hit single “Next Level” followed, and has amassed over 200 million streams on Spotify alone.

The group’s 2022 EP, Girls - The 2nd Mini Album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and crashed the Top 3 of the Billboard 200 - their highest to date. All of these milestones have led to aespa’s recently released 3rd Mini Album - MY WORLD, which also debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart.

The group has received praise from the likes of The New York Times, TIME, FORBES, Rolling Stone, Teen Vogue and more with UPROXX stating, “nothing is more exciting than a new aespa song.” aespa is set to become the first K-Pop artists to play at the Governors Ball in June and Outside Lands in August before they head off for their first global tour in August.

aespa’s name is derived from a combination of “ae” (avatar and experience) + “aspect.” Each of the four members of aespa has a correlating avatar in the virtual world created from their personal data.

Video courtesy of ABC News/“Good Morning America."

Watch aespa perform on Good Morning America here:



