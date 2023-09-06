Video: K-Pop Group aespa Talks Tour & Performs 'Better Things' on GMA

The group is currently on tour until the end of the month.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 2 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 3 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'
Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 4 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates

The K-pop group, aespa, joined “Good Morning America” live from Times Square to talk about the group’s current tour, plus perform their new song, “Better Things”.

aespa [KARINA, GISELLE, WINTER, AND NINGNING] is a fierce female K-Pop group, who in an unprecedented move secured the fastest climb to 100 million views on their debut video for any K-Pop group in YouTube history with their 2020 released, “Black Mamba.” aespa’s hit single “Next Level” followed, and has amassed over 200 million streams on Spotify alone.

The group’s 2022 EP, Girls - The 2nd Mini Album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart and crashed the Top 3 of the Billboard 200 - their highest to date. All of these milestones have led to aespa’s recently released 3rd Mini Album - MY WORLD, which also debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart.

The group has received praise from the likes of The New York Times, TIME, FORBES, Rolling Stone, Teen Vogue and more with UPROXX stating, “nothing is more exciting than a new aespa song.” aespa is set to become the first K-Pop artists to play at the Governors Ball in June and Outside Lands in August before they head off for their first global tour in August. 

aespa’s name is derived from a combination of “ae” (avatar and experience) + “aspect.” Each of the four members of aespa has a correlating avatar in the virtual world created from their personal data. 

Video courtesy of ABC News/“Good Morning America."

Watch aespa perform on Good Morning America here:






RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Ragana Share Devastating New Single DTA Photo
Ragana Share Devastating New Single 'DTA'

Their forthcoming album Desolation’s Flower is the band’s most devastating effort to date, containing seven incantations of loss, rage, pain and hope. Expertly engineered by the masterful Nicholas Wilbur at the Unknown Studio in Anacortes, Washington (Planning For Burial, drowse, Divide and Dissolve, Have a Nice Life).

2
Video: Charles Wesley Godwin Releases Family Ties Music Video Photo
Video: Charles Wesley Godwin Releases 'Family Ties' Music Video

Blending solo performance footage with archival scenes of a variety of different families, the “Family Ties” music video also features cameos by members of Godwin's own family – his wife and kids, his parents, his brother, and even his family dog. The video was filmed in Godwin's hometown of Morgantown, W.V.

3
Alan Chang Unveils New Album Check Please Photo
Alan Chang Unveils New Album 'Check Please'

There are collaborations from artists like Pino Palladino (The Who, John Mayer, Blake Mills), David Koz, and Inara George, and Russell Elevado (D'Angelo, Common, The Roots) who mixed the album. The first half of the album was produced by Ryan Lerman (Scary Pockets, Lizzy McAlpine), while the second half of the album by Chang and Adam Greenholtz.

4
Too Close To Touch Unveil New Single Hopeless Feat. Telle Smith Photo
Too Close To Touch Unveil New Single 'Hopeless' Feat. Telle Smith

With a knack for infusing might with melody, Too Close to Touch is Keaton Pierce (vocals), Mason Marble (guitar), and Kenny Downey (drums). Offering an explosive mix of indie-rock cool and punk-blasted emo pop energy, the band has toured extensively with the Vans Warped Tour and acts such as Waterparks, Issues and Crown the Empire. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Tayler Holder Gets 1.4 Million Views On TikTok For Teaser of Forthcoming Single 'Someone You Knew'Tayler Holder Gets 1.4 Million Views On TikTok For Teaser of Forthcoming Single 'Someone You Knew'
NCIS: SYDNEY to Premiere on CBS in NovemberNCIS: SYDNEY to Premiere on CBS in November
Kings Elliot Releases 'It's My Birthday'Kings Elliot Releases 'It's My Birthday'
Wolfgang Muthspiel Shares New Song From New AlbumWolfgang Muthspiel Shares New Song From New Album

Videos

Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas Video
Lady Gaga Debuts New Jazz Version of 'Stupid Love' in Las Vegas
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension Video
Kylie Minogue Releases Brand New Video Tension
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
& JULIET
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
SIX