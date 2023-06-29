Video: Jordan Adetunji Releases Video for 'Go'

Jun. 29, 2023

Belfast artist Jordan Adetunji has dropped the official music video for his brand new single ‘Go’.

Directed by Tyrus Hill, the visual sees Jordan stepping into fifth gear for a care-free joyride in a classic Leyland ST car living life in the fast lane. Produced by J Rick, the track hones in on a blend of math-rock style guitar and hyperpop beats, which are fast becoming staples to Jordan’s sound.

Speaking about the track, Jordan says: ‘This song I wrote about defeating the odds and manifesting all the things people said I won’t do. The energy I wanted to give off was no matter how much you’re doubted. you should still go for it. I created this song with producers J Rick & Villa where there was electric excitement in the studio when making this with a math rock sample from Rjpasin’.

Jordan Adetunji is an artist breaking all the rules. After releasing a string of forward-thinking tracks including the hyperpop/jersey club infused ‘You & I’, ‘WOKEUP!’ and ‘Insecure (Love Yourself), the genre bending artist with reference points ranging from rap and R&B through to post-punk, jersey club, and hyperpop has rapidly been making a name for himself.

Having signed to RCA Records on the suggestion of Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes, Jordan has garnered key tastemaker support from BBC Radio 1, Huw Stephens, DJ Target, Jamz Supernova, Dazed, GUAP, The Line of Best Fit,  i-D, Hypebeast, Wonderland, The Independent, NME and more.

Jordan cites diverse influences among The Weeknd, Kendrick Lamar, Jaden Smith, xxTENTACION, Joy Divison and Bring Me The Horizon. His unique take on music from rap through to emo has also seen him supporting pop/punk artist KennyHoopla on tour and he was also selected by TikTok as one of their #AltMusic artists last year.  

The video for ‘Go’ is out now! Watch it here:



From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

