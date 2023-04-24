Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Jake Ybarra Delivers Latest Music Video 'BloodFire'

Ybarra is touring select dates in support of his album.

Apr. 24, 2023  

Jake Ybarra's latest music video, "BloodFire," premiered today. A companion piece to Jake's newest single, the clip is deceptively simple - and compelling.

There are three main characters in this piece: Ybarra, a Viking-worthy bonfire, and the moonlight. Special effects make a guest appearance, with mesmerizing images of molten lava creatively used to add to the dangerous feel of the nighttime imagery.

Jake's lyrics tell powerful stories, and it was easy for Gawley to allow them to carry the tale here. "We decided on a performance shoot for this song, using real fire and animation to allow the lyrics to paint the rest of the picture," Gawley reflects. The pounding, Rockabilly track grounds the sense of primal power at play here - and within a few frames and a few words - most viewers are captivated.

I got a jealous heart and a made up mind

Mind is made up till the day I die

Cross me now and you might see

That devil that's inside of me

No he ain't a friend of mine

But I've been known to keep him on the line

For times like this, times like when

My blood has turned to fire (Jake Ybarra)

For Ybarra, the video, shot by Austin Boylen, captures the song's unique intensity. "We tried several things before settling on the bonfire," he notes. "It's a simple approach, but like the song, it moves the story forward."

"BloodFire" is Jake's first radio single from his debut album, SOMETHING IN THE WATER, which is drawing the approval of music lovers and tastemakers alike.

Ybarra is touring select dates in support of his album. Upcoming shows include:

4/24 - New York - The Bitter End
4/27 - Charlottesville, VA - Pro Re Nata Brewery
5/1 - Raleigh, NC - The Pour House

5/2 - Asheville, NC - The Grey Eagle
5/3 - Knoxville, TN - WDVX Radio performance

5/4 - Nashville, TN - WSMV- TV "Today In Nashville"

For complete touring schedule, stay social and learn more on Jake's website, Facebook,

Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. SOMETHING IN THE WATER is available HERE.

ABOUT JAKE YBARRA

Born in Texas but raised in Greenville, South Carolina, Jake started off singing in choirs as a boy, then playing in Rock bands as a teen. With a classically trained pianist for a mother, a semi-professional horn player for a dad, and a couple of guitar-playing brothers, it was only natural that Ybarra (pronounced e-BAR-a) eventually found music in his future. Originally dreaming of a career in baseball, an injury forced Jake onto a different path at the age of 15. After high school, he moved on to college at Furman University, where he earned a degree in Political Science and Government, which included a legislative internship at the European Parliament in Brussels. After graduating, Jake got serious about songwriting. Inspired by Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark, James McMurtry, John Prine and Lucinda Williams, he turned his full attention to creating music. In 2020, Ybarra recorded his "pandemic project," a four-song EP called Basement Songs. That effort earned him a dedicated local following and landed him a management deal and the opportunity to record SOMETHING IN THE WATER. An avid runner, Jake also enjoys reading, cooking, and hanging out with friends. He currently lives in Nashville, TN.



