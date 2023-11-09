Video: Izzy Raye Shapeshifts In New Video For 'Favorite Girl'

Chic and eccentric pop artist Izzy Raye has released a video for “Favorite Girl,” the title track to her latest EP. Filled with simplistic sets, yet one-of-a-kind outfit changes, the euphoric synergy of these two aspects creates a whole new world for viewers to visit. The “Favorite Girl” music video is now available on YouTube along with the EP on all streaming platforms.

In “Favorite Girl,” Izzy Raye takes us into the creation of her alter-ego that shares the same name as the song. Through this persona, she was able to channel her frustrations with the music industry and turn them into an empowering, and maybe a little threatening, energy." The colorful visuals, intricate makeup, and trendsetting fashion build as Raye develops and evolves her look throughout the video.

“The song was basically a dig at how I was feeling about the industry at the time,” says Raye. “The beauty of music is you can let your crazier side run wild a little bit.” The video follows Raye and her vision for the song as she changes her appearance and showcases each look as a new character. Each character metaphorically displays how artists morph themselves to fit the industry standard.

Singing, “Slowly lose your mind, trying to abide. I want to be your favorite girl” while she is being pulled and pushed in new directions to become someone she's not, just to be noticed. The video was directed by Jonas Bishop Hayes and produced by Zoe Garrick and Brakelight Pictures.

Growing up in the suburbs of New Jersey, Izzy Raye has been singing since she can remember. Influenced by her sister to get into musical theater, she found her voice and explored her own sound with the help of her dad teaching her to sing Motown and classic rock. Surrounded by art, Raye attends school for film and TV and is an up-and-coming actor, filmmaker, and musician.

She’s a full-time creative hoping to impact as many people as possible through her art. Going from a musical duo throughout college to now finding her voice, Izzy Raye will make some waves in the industry as she reaches new heights. Her latest EP, Favorite Girl, features five tracks that take listeners inside Raye’s colorful world from trials and tribulations to liberation. The EP is available on streaming platforms worldwide.

Watch the "Favorite Girl" music video out now on YouTube.