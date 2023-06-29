Video: IVAN X Shares 'Thief' And 'At Night' Music Videos

His upcoming album, Exile, is due Friday, June 30th.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 2 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 3 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
French International Pop Sensation Jain's Hit Song 'Makeba' Goes Globally Viral Photo 4 Jain's Hit Song 'Makeba' Goes Globally Viral

New York industrial mainstay IVAN X has shared videos for the tracks “At Night” and “Thief” ahead of his upcoming album Exile, due Friday, June 30th. The album transfers the breakneck energy of his live performances onto wax, with 10 songs in 10 minutes.

The accompanying vinyl release is thus a full LP packed onto a single gatefold 7 inch, available for purchase at ivanx.com/merch. Both “At Night” and “Thief” display the hallmarks of classic industrial and goth music, with clicking drum machines, whirring synth leads, and rumbling bass.

IVAN X, however, molds these sounds against his idiosyncratic nature, building humor and pithy sloganeering into concise pop pastiches. “Thief,” for all its cold metallic sounds, describes someone stealing a seat, before blasting into the abstract and questioning the very nature of ownership and property. At once retro and modern, with heaps of personality, Exile is a fully formed LP on modern city life, all tied into a bite sized package.

IVAN X is an NYC-based songwriter and performer. Initially a drummer in indie bands across the country, he has now stepped to the front of the stage, performing shows from coast to coast, presenting his own sonic, lyrical, and visual creations to captivated audiences. With as many as 30 rapid-fire songs in a set, the IVAN X live show is a blitz of pop songcraft, an intense barrage of of songs with a range of moods.

IVAN X is always entirely committed to maximum personal expression from the emotional heart of every song, with paired visual projections to individually  enhance each track. A regular at New York City venues such as the Delancey and a fixture in the underground NYC performance scene, he never plays the same set twice.

Shaped by British, European, and American synth, industrial, and punk pioneers, IVAN X remains an artist all his own, with words to say and sounds to play.

Photo Credit: Justin Francis 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Beverly Glenn-Copeland Releases Stand Anthem Photo
Beverly Glenn-Copeland Releases 'Stand Anthem'

The Ones Ahead is Glenn-Copeland’s first studio LP in almost 20 years and the first since the extraordinary career renaissance triggered by the rediscovery of his now-classic Keyboard Fantasies album. Today, he returns with another preview of the record with the track, “Stand Anthem.”

2
Herb Alpert Announces New Album Wish Upon A Star Photo
Herb Alpert Announces New Album 'Wish Upon A Star'

Wish Upon A Star is filled to the brim with new takes on classic songs from Jerry Reed, Elvis, The Beatles, Cat Stevens, and The Carpenters among others. Produced by Alpert and recorded at his home in Los Angeles, the album continues to serve up the unmistakable trumpet playing of the Tijuana Brass master, who just turned 88 this year.

3
Video: The Smashing Pumpkins Release Official Music Video for Spellbinding Photo
Video: The Smashing Pumpkins Release Official Music Video for 'Spellbinding'

Directed by Kevin Kerslake, who previously directed videos for the band (Cherub Rock and I Am One), worked closely with Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, James Iha and Jeff Schroeder to create digital avatars of themselves, existing within an other-worldly fictional universe that is ATUM, created by front man and founder Billy Corgan.

4
Video: Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Perform Shy Boy at Glastonbury Photo
Video: Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Perform 'Shy Boy' at Glastonbury

Pop icon Carly Rae Jepsen returns with the infectious new single “Shy Boy.” A sparkling disco anthem with lashings of funk, the Canadian hitmaker brings her own special magic to Pride month. No doubt, 'Shy Boy' will be a highlight of Jepsen's live set when she embarks upon a run of summer dates in New York and Los Angeles. Watch the video now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Kesha to Release 'GAG ORDER (Live Acoustic EP From Out Space)' on FridayKesha to Release 'GAG ORDER (Live Acoustic EP From Out Space)' on Friday
Interview: Andrew Barth Feldman on How His NO HARD FEELINGS Character Relates to DEAR EVAN HANSENInterview: Andrew Barth Feldman on How His NO HARD FEELINGS Character Relates to DEAR EVAN HANSEN
RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER Sets Return For Season ThreeRUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER Sets Return For Season Three
Madonna Postpones Upcoming Tour Dates Following HospitalizationMadonna Postpones Upcoming Tour Dates Following Hospitalization

Videos

Video: Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Perform 'Shy Boy' at Glastonbury Video Video: Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Perform 'Shy Boy' at Glastonbury
Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video
Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE SIGN IN SIDNEY BRUSTEIN'S WINDOW
PETER PAN GOES WRONG
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
HAMILTON
THE LION KING