Video: IVAN X Shares 'Thief' And 'At Night' Music Videos

New York industrial mainstay IVAN X has shared videos for the tracks “At Night” and “Thief” ahead of his upcoming album Exile, due Friday, June 30th. The album transfers the breakneck energy of his live performances onto wax, with 10 songs in 10 minutes.

The accompanying vinyl release is thus a full LP packed onto a single gatefold 7 inch, available for purchase at ivanx.com/merch. Both “At Night” and “Thief” display the hallmarks of classic industrial and goth music, with clicking drum machines, whirring synth leads, and rumbling bass.

IVAN X, however, molds these sounds against his idiosyncratic nature, building humor and pithy sloganeering into concise pop pastiches. “Thief,” for all its cold metallic sounds, describes someone stealing a seat, before blasting into the abstract and questioning the very nature of ownership and property. At once retro and modern, with heaps of personality, Exile is a fully formed LP on modern city life, all tied into a bite sized package.

IVAN X is an NYC-based songwriter and performer. Initially a drummer in indie bands across the country, he has now stepped to the front of the stage, performing shows from coast to coast, presenting his own sonic, lyrical, and visual creations to captivated audiences. With as many as 30 rapid-fire songs in a set, the IVAN X live show is a blitz of pop songcraft, an intense barrage of of songs with a range of moods.

IVAN X is always entirely committed to maximum personal expression from the emotional heart of every song, with paired visual projections to individually enhance each track. A regular at New York City venues such as the Delancey and a fixture in the underground NYC performance scene, he never plays the same set twice.

Shaped by British, European, and American synth, industrial, and punk pioneers, IVAN X remains an artist all his own, with words to say and sounds to play.

Photo Credit: Justin Francis