Video: Flatland Cavalry Debut New Version of 'Let It Roll' Feat. Randy Rogers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







A new version of Flatland Cavalry’s song, “Let It Roll,” is out now featuring special guest Randy Rogers.

Of the song, written by the band’s lead singer Cleto Cordero and Randy Rogers, Cordero shares, “Growing up in Texas, we were inspired and influenced by endearing homegrown bands like Randy Rogers Band. We’re honored to collaborate with one of our heroes whom we are now lucky to call a friend and mentor! Take a moment today to celebrate life: kick back, let go, lose control and crank up, ‘Let It Roll’ feat. Randy Rogers!”

The release adds to a landmark year for the band, who is nominated for Group of the Year at the 59th Annual ACM Awards (their first ACM nomination) and released their acclaimed new album, Wandering Star, this past fall via Interscope Records—their first release in partnership with the label. Stream/purchase HERE.

Furthermore, Flatland Cavalry’s fan-favorite song, “A Life Where We Work Out,” featuring Kaitlin Butts was recently certified RIAA Gold, while their song, “Wool,” was featured on The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Music From & Inspired By), the official soundtrack to the new film in Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games saga. Plus, their OurVinyl Session recently debuted, which features stripped down performances of four songs: “Spinnin’,” “Don’t Have to Do This Like That,” “Humble Folks” and “Only Thing At All.”

Known for their electric live shows, the band will continue their extensive headline tour through this summer including upcoming stops at Houston’s White Oak Music Hall, Chattanooga’s The Signal, Kansas City’s Grinders, Wilmington’s Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, Asheville’s Salvage Station and Seattle’s Paramount Theatre among many others. They will also perform select shows in the U.K. later this year. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Based in both Texas and Nashville, Flatland Cavalry is Cordero (vocals, acoustic guitar), Jason Albers (drums, percussion), Jonathan Saenz (bass, background vocals), Reid Dillon (electric guitar), Wesley Hall (fiddle) and AdamGallegos (piano, organ, keys, mandolin, banjo, acoustic guitar, Wurlitzer, Mellotron).

Since their 2015 debut, Flatland Cavalry has released two EPs and four full-length studio albums, including their latest, 2023’s Wandering Star. Across the band’s discography to date, they’ve earned two #1 singles at Texas Country Radio (“Gettin’ By” and “A Cowboy Knows How”) and garnered over 500 million streams across platforms, while their track, “Mountain Song,” was also featured on CBS’ “Yellowstone” in 2022. The band has also toured relentlessly these past several years including numerous sold-out headline dates as well as shows with Willie Nelson, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, Midland and more.

WANDERING STAR TRACK LIST

1. The Provider

2. The Best Days

3. Only Thing At All

4. Last American Summer

5. Mornings With You (feat. Kaitlin Butts)

6. Let It Roll

7. Spinnin’

8. Don’t Have To Do This Like That

9. New American Dream

10. Oughta See You (The Way I Do)

11. A Thousand Miles An Hour

12. Burned Out Flame

13. Forgotten

FLATLAND CAVALRY CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

April 25—Stephenville, TX—Larry Joe Taylor Fest

April 27—Fayetteville, AR—JJ’s Live

May 3—Stillwater, OK—Calf Fry Music Fest

May 4— Houston, TX—White Oak Music Hall

May 15—The Colony, TX—Lava Cantina The Colony

May 23—Salina, KS—Stiefel Theatre

May 24—Thackerville, OK—Lukas Oil Live at Winstar World Casino and Resort

May 25—Corpus Christi, TX—Memorial Day Weekend Bash At Concrete Street Amphitheater

May 30—Panama City Beach, FL—Gulf Coast Jam Festival

May 31—Chattanooga, TN—The Signal

June 1—Lexington, KY—Railbird

June 20—Mack, CO—Country Jam

June 21—North Platte, NE—Nebraskaland Days

June 22—Kansas City, MO—Grinders

June 27—Salado, TX—Johnny’s BBQ

June 29—Helotes, TX—John T. Floore Country Store

July 12—Whitefish, MT—Under The Big Sky Festiva

July 17—Wilmington, NC—Greenfield Lake Amphitheater

July 18—Charleston, SC—The Refinery Charleston

July 19—Asheville, NC—Salvage Station

July 20—Cullman, AL—Rock the South

July 26—Cheyenne, WY—Cheyenne Frontier Days Arena

August 9—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre

August 10—Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center

August 15—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom

August 17—Edmonton, AB—Midway Music Hall

August 18—Calgary, AB—Country Thunder Alberta

August 25—Bottesford, U.K.—The Long Road Festival

August 26—Brighton, U.K.—Chalk

August 27—London, U.K.—Scala

August 29—Bristol, U.K.—The Fleece

August 30—Manchester, U.K.—Manchester Club Academy

August 31—Paisley, U.K.—Paisley Town Hall

October 4—Salt Lake City, UT—Redwest

Photo credit: Fernando Garcia