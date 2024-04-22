Video: Flatland Cavalry Debut New Version of 'Let It Roll' Feat. Randy Rogers

The band is currently on tour through October 2024.
A new version of Flatland Cavalry’s song, “Let It Roll,” is out now featuring special guest Randy Rogers.
Of the song, written by the band’s lead singer Cleto Cordero and Randy Rogers, Cordero shares, “Growing up in Texas, we were inspired and influenced by endearing homegrown bands like Randy Rogers Band. We’re honored to collaborate with one of our heroes whom we are now lucky to call a friend and mentor! Take a moment today to celebrate life: kick back, let go, lose control and crank up, ‘Let It Roll’ feat. Randy Rogers!”
The release adds to a landmark year for the band, who is nominated for Group of the Year at the 59th Annual ACM Awards (their first ACM nomination) and released their acclaimed new album, Wandering Star, this past fall via Interscope Records—their first release in partnership with the label. Stream/purchase HERE.
Furthermore, Flatland Cavalry’s fan-favorite song, “A Life Where We Work Out,” featuring Kaitlin Butts was recently certified RIAA Gold, while their song, “Wool,” was featured on The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes (Music From & Inspired By), the official soundtrack to the new film in Lionsgate’s The Hunger Games saga. Plus, their OurVinyl Session recently debuted, which features stripped down performances of four songs: “Spinnin’,” “Don’t Have to Do This Like That,” “Humble Folks” and “Only Thing At All.”
Known for their electric live shows, the band will continue their extensive headline tour through this summer including upcoming stops at Houston’s White Oak Music Hall, Chattanooga’s The Signal, Kansas City’s Grinders, Wilmington’s Greenfield Lake Amphitheater, Asheville’s Salvage Station and Seattle’s Paramount Theatre among many others. They will also perform select shows in the U.K. later this year. See below for complete tour itinerary.
Based in both Texas and Nashville, Flatland Cavalry is Cordero (vocals, acoustic guitar), Jason Albers (drums, percussion), Jonathan Saenz (bass, background vocals), Reid Dillon (electric guitar), Wesley Hall (fiddle) and AdamGallegos (piano, organ, keys, mandolin, banjo, acoustic guitar, Wurlitzer, Mellotron).
Since their 2015 debut, Flatland Cavalry has released two EPs and four full-length studio albums, including their latest, 2023’s Wandering Star. Across the band’s discography to date, they’ve earned two #1 singles at Texas Country Radio (“Gettin’ By” and “A Cowboy Knows How”) and garnered over 500 million streams across platforms, while their track, “Mountain Song,” was also featured on CBS’ “Yellowstone” in 2022. The band has also toured relentlessly these past several years including numerous sold-out headline dates as well as shows with Willie Nelson, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, Midland and more.
1. The Provider
2. The Best Days
3. Only Thing At All
4. Last American Summer
5. Mornings With You (feat. Kaitlin Butts)
6. Let It Roll
7. Spinnin’
8. Don’t Have To Do This Like That
9. New American Dream
10. Oughta See You (The Way I Do)
11. A Thousand Miles An Hour
12. Burned Out Flame
13. Forgotten
April 25—Stephenville, TX—Larry Joe Taylor Fest
April 27—Fayetteville, AR—JJ’s Live
May 3—Stillwater, OK—Calf Fry Music Fest
May 4— Houston, TX—White Oak Music Hall
May 15—The Colony, TX—Lava Cantina The Colony
May 23—Salina, KS—Stiefel Theatre
May 24—Thackerville, OK—Lukas Oil Live at Winstar World Casino and Resort
May 25—Corpus Christi, TX—Memorial Day Weekend Bash At Concrete Street Amphitheater
May 30—Panama City Beach, FL—Gulf Coast Jam Festival
May 31—Chattanooga, TN—The Signal
June 1—Lexington, KY—Railbird
June 20—Mack, CO—Country Jam
June 21—North Platte, NE—Nebraskaland Days
June 22—Kansas City, MO—Grinders
June 27—Salado, TX—Johnny’s BBQ
June 29—Helotes, TX—John T. Floore Country Store
July 12—Whitefish, MT—Under The Big Sky Festiva
July 17—Wilmington, NC—Greenfield Lake Amphitheater
July 18—Charleston, SC—The Refinery Charleston
July 19—Asheville, NC—Salvage Station
July 20—Cullman, AL—Rock the South
July 26—Cheyenne, WY—Cheyenne Frontier Days Arena
August 9—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre
August 10—Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center
August 15—Vancouver, BC—Commodore Ballroom
August 17—Edmonton, AB—Midway Music Hall
August 18—Calgary, AB—Country Thunder Alberta
August 25—Bottesford, U.K.—The Long Road Festival
August 26—Brighton, U.K.—Chalk
August 27—London, U.K.—Scala
August 29—Bristol, U.K.—The Fleece
August 30—Manchester, U.K.—Manchester Club Academy
August 31—Paisley, U.K.—Paisley Town Hall
October 4—Salt Lake City, UT—Redwest
