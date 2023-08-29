Video: Elliott Fullam Shares 'Remember When' Animated Video

His second album will be out September 1.

Aug. 29, 2023

Singer-songwriter Elliott Fullam has shared a video for “Remember When” from his forthcoming sophomore album End of Ways, out September 1 via Kill Rock Stars.

This skeletal acoustic cut features Fullam's intricate guitar fingerpicking and hushed doubled vocals as he looks back at the loneliness he experienced both during summertime and his time in homeschooling; “Remember when / School was over, it ends / Where were my friends,” later breaking into a despondent refrain of, “I’ll have to wait a real long time / I’ll have to go far back in time.”

As the song progresses, the guitarwork remains steady and grounded, acting as a counterweight to the increasingly disheartened lyrics. 

The track is accompanied by a video created by visual artist Silas Orion. With wistful yet downtrodden animations, Orion extends the song’s themes of isolation. As he puts it, “The vision I got initially from the song was someone longing to go back to their childhood. They miss the people, the feelings, and being a kid, so they desperately search for it.

But it’s gone, it’s all in the past. You can’t just go back. This person just keeps looking aimlessly for the euphoria they had during childhood, slowly realizing that it’s all been forgotten. His memory is foggy, the people are foggy, and eventually it’s all gone.”

End of Ways is a uniquely challenging and intimate record. Written for and about a dear loved one’s recent escape from an abusive living situation, the album is about finding peace in the face of trauma and violence; in the end, it is about the love and compassion that makes survival possible in the face of a terrible situation.

A mix of home recordings and studio productions, the album maintains Fullam’s stark and sparse arrangements, with light guitars and layered vocals expanded upon by occasional piano flourishes courtesy of Jeremy Bennett. The album sees Fullam continuing to grow as an artist, with a cohesive and precise set of songs that see him delving into the depths of tragedy. A remarkably mature statement from this burgeoning voice in contemporary indie folk.

Fullam has had a deep passion for alternative music his whole life. From the age of nine, Elliott has been the host of Little Punk People, a music interview show that boasts 97 thousand subscribers on YouTube in which he’s chatted with the likes of James Hetfield of Metallica (viewed 1.7 million times), J Mascis, Ice-T, Jay Weinberg of Slipknot and many more. Through this he’s grown his social media following to impressive heights, including nearly 298 thousand followers on TikTok and over 65 thousand followers on Instagram.

The now eighteen year old Fullam records and performs all of his music on his own in his New Jersey bedroom, which is mastered by the world-renowned Alan Douches of West West Side Music.

Following What’s Wrong’s digital release in September of 2022 he signed with Kill Rock Stars, sharing his first label release, a 4-song EP called You Are Dreaming in late October, followed by the single  “I’m Not OK” in December of last year and "A Hopeful Ending" released on Valentine’s Day this year.  In support of this abundance of new music, Elliott played his first official show this past winter in New York City at Mercury Lounge, followed by a run opening for Sarah Shook and the Disarmers.

In addition to his musical endeavors, Elliott is also an emerging actor, recently starring in the box office hit horror film Terrifier 2, as well as the Apple TV children’s show Get Rolling With Otis. Between his ever expanding songwriting chops, and his burgeoning career on the screen, the future is bright for this precocious talent.




