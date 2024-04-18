Video: Dead Days Release Ferocious New Single 'ROT'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Canadian metalcore outfit Dead Days have returned with the in-your-face single “ROT,” their first of 2024.

With its punchy instrumentation, “ROT” sonically kicks you in the teeth from the get-go. It’s a sonic fusion of two distinct musical landscapes: the flurry of percussion and riffs brings the modern metalcore flair you’d expect from bands like Invent Animate and Currents, while the soaring chorus harkens back to The Poison-era Bullet For My Valentine in the best way possible. It’s a nostalgic aesthetic for the newer generation.

“Our song ‘ROT’ is about our inner breakdowns as functional human beings,” says vocalist Don Tuer. “The struggle to see the best in ourselves as we search for the right way to act around others. We want the easiest path to success by doing as little as possible, scratching and clawing for a way into the algorithm. We are all looking for the perfect ritual to save us from our day to day lives. Most of us don't even care who we hurt to obtain what we want, seeking out love when we don't even love ourselves. How can we get anywhere worth going without figuring that out first?”

“ROT” is the direct follow-up to 2023’s “Death Song,” which premiered via idobi Howl to overwhelmingly positive reviews. You can find it across streaming platforms or watch the official music video via the band’s YouTube channel.

ABOUT DEAD DAYS

Hailing from London Ontario, Canadian band Dead Days is an explosive metalcore act formed in 2019. Recording their debut self-titled E.P. with producer Lee Albrecht (Hollow Front, Sleepwaker), they saw immediate success with the release of their first two singles in early 2020 getting press and Spotify playlisting on numerous platforms. COVID19 stalled any live show opportunities, so the band started writing and recording more songs in August 2020 with Justin “JD” DeBlieck (ex-Ice Nine Kills). This resulted in the band signing with Theoria Records in 2021 and eventually released their EP “Tyrants” in 2022 where singles “Suffering” and “Tombstone” garnered multiple playlists on streaming platforms and positive reviews from press outlets. Continuing to work with DeBlieck, the band’s highly anticipated singles “Past Life” and “Death Song” were released in 2023 independently, and received overwhelmingly positive reviews. Their upcoming single “ROT” is set to release April 18th, with a lot more music to come soon.

Photo Credit: Christina Marchioni