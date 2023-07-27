Video: Conquer Divide Share 'N E W H E A V E N' Video

CONQUER DIVIDE will release Slow Burn on September 8 via Mascot Records.

By: Jul. 27, 2023

CONQUER DIVIDE — the international five-piece band hailing from the U.S., U.K., and Canada who have generated accolades from Octane, Revolver, Alternative Press, Modern Drummer, Loudwire, and more — will release Slow Burn on September 8 via Mascot Records. Pre-order it here.

The band — vocalist Kiarely Taylor, bassist/vocalist Janel Duarte, guitarist Isabel Johnson, drummer Samantha Landa, and guitarist Kristen Sturgis — has shared the fifth single from the album.

Watch the video for "N E W H E A V E N" here. The visual is rife with religious imagery but it's hardly about religion.

"'N E W H E A V E N' was born out of the idea that you'll never be satisfied with what you have if you don't define your expectations," the band offers. 

"We got together in Atlanta with Johnny Andrews for this one, and he's a musical mad scientist. We played with religious metaphors, although the song is not about religion. You throw your whole life into something, and then you finally reach the pinnacle and get to pull the proverbial curtain back, but it's not what you expected at all. So now you need a new high to chase. We did crowd-sourced gang vocals on this one, and it was fun to make that come together."

As for the accompanying video, the band shares, "This video was sort of a continuation from our last music video where in the opening scene you see the Grim Reaper take his hood off to reveal he is now the priest overseeing the funeral. Kia figuratively 'went to heaven' and came back after realizing heaven wasn't what it was cracked up to be."

Conquer Divide will spend the rest of 2023 on the road — supporting Electric Callboy in late August through mid-September and with Icon For Hire in   September and through late October. All dates are below.

Slow Burn continues to, well, burn at a fever pitch. Previous single "Atonement" has grabbed nearly 5 million streams, while "Paralyzed" is over 3 million streams. "Welcome2paradise" has surpassed 1.2 million streams.

CONQUER DIVIDE ON TOUR

WITH ELECTRIC CALLBOY + SOLENCE:
8/25 — Portland, OR — Roseland Theater
8/26 — Seattle, WA — The Neptune Theater
8/28 — Sacramento, CA — Ace Of Spades
8/29 — Santa Ana, CA — The Observatory
8/30 — Los Angeles, CA — The Belasco
8/31 — Phoenix, AZ — The Van Buren
9/2 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Depot
9/3 — Denver, CO — The Fillmore Auditorium
9/5 — Minneapolis, MN — The Fillmore
9/6 — Chicago, IL — House of Blues
9/8 — Alton, VA — Blue Ridge Rock Fest
9/9 — Mckees Rocks, PA — The Roxian Theatre
9/10 — Toronto, ON — The Danforth Music Hall
9/11 — Montreal, QC — Mtelus
9/13 — Boston, MA — Big Night Live
9/14 — Philadelphia, PA — Brooklyn Bowl
9/15 — New York, NY — The Palladium Times Square

WITH ICON FOR HIRE, THE FUNERAL PORTRAIT, + CONCRETE CASTLES:
9/16 — Horseheads, NY — The L
9/17 — Leesburg, VA — Tally Ho Theatre
9/18 — Mechanicsburg, PA — Lovedraft's Brewing Co.
9/19 — Hamden, CT — Space Ballroom
9/20 — Brooklyn, NY — The Kingsland
9/22 — Toronto, ON — Lee's Palace
9/23 — Erie, PA — Basement Transmission
9/24 — Lakewood, OH — The Wincester
9/25 — Columbus, OH — A&R Music Bar
9/26 — Indianapolis, IN — Hoosier Dome
9/27 — Grand Rapids, MI — The Stache
9/29 — Joliet, IL — The Forge
9/30 — Des Moines, IA — Lefty's Live Music

Landing on the Billboard charts, the band's 2015 self-titled debut racked up more than 30 million streams, driven by powerful tracks like the Kerrang! Awards Best Song nominee "At War." After a hiatus, CONQUER DIVIDE reemerged on the scene with the heavy and anthemic "Chemicals" in 2020, which Alternative Press called a "contender for best hard rock/metalcore crossover of the year."
 
The following year, "Messy" became the No. 1 Most Added on Billboard's Hard Rock Indicator Chart. Described by Rock Sound as a "monster" track "designed for arenas," "Paralyzed" offered the first taste of CONQUER DIVIDE's long-awaited sophomore album.

Inspired by guitarist Kristen Sturgis' "harrowing experiences as a nurse amid the pandemic" (Revolver Magazine), the emotional and vulnerable "Paralyzed" was nominated by Metal Hammer for Best Metal Song of 2022. "FCKBOI," a collaboration with Electric Callboy, has been streamed over 13 million times on Spotify alone. They've had multiple singles on SXM Octane and were featured in the Next Wave Concert Series. 

Slow Burn ushers in a new era for CONQUER DIVIDE, one defined by breathtaking sonic refinement, intensely personal lyrical storytelling, and a seamless balance between hard-hitting modern metal and irresistible melody. Slow Burn is stacked with confessional expressions of vulnerability, frustration, and, ultimately, hope. Each song on Slow Burn summons forth brand new levels of catharsis. 



