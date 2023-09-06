Video: Charles Wesley Godwin Releases 'Family Ties' Music Video

Charles Wesley Godwin's new album Family Ties, Godwin's third album and first with Big Loud Records, is a portrait of home, of relationships, of lessons learned and lived. In the new video for the title track out today, Godwin puts home and family front and center.

Blending solo performance footage with archival scenes of a variety of different families, the “Family Ties” music video also features cameos by members of Godwin's own family – his wife and kids, his parents, his brother, and even his family dog. The video was filmed in Godwin's hometown of Morgantown, W.V., where Godwin will play a run of four sold out shows at the Metropolitan Theatre in December.

The 19-track Family Ties, out September 22, showcases a tunesmith at the peak of his powers — melding melody with memories, workmanship with wisdom. Godwin demo'ed the songs that would become Family Ties on a Tascam 4-track (thanks to his love for Bruce Springsteen's seminal Nebraska) and then recorded them at one of his dream studios, Echo Mountain in Asheville, N.C., before he signed a record deal. He recorded the album with his long-time band, the Allegheny High, and long-time producer, Allegheny High guitarist Al Torrence.

Fresh off a run opening arena shows for friend and collaborator Zach Bryan, Godwin begins his own fall headline tour today in Colorado. Many of the shows are already sold out, including Godwin's first-ever headline shows at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. on December 7 and 8.

In 2024, Godwin will join Luke Combs on 12 dates of his Growin' Up and Gettin' Old stadium tour. Godwin is also confirmed for the 2024 edition of the Buckeye Country Superfest on June 22, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio alongside Bryan, Billy Strings, Turnpike Troubadours, and Charley Crockett.

Watch Charles Wesley Godwin's new music video here:

Charles Wesley Godwin 2023 Tour Dates

Sept 6 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater

Sept 7 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen – SOLD OUT

Sept 8 – Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre – SOLD OUT

Sept 9 – Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre – SOLD OUT

Sept 14 – Columbia, MO – Rose Park

Sept 15 – Dubuque, IA – Backwaters Stage at Q Casino^

Sept 16 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

Sept 21 – Lewisburg, VA – Healing Appalachia

Sept 22 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVA

Sept 23 – Winston-Salem, NC – The Ramkat – SOLD OUT

Oct 11 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

Oct 12 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom – SOLD OUT

Oct 13 – Ashland, KY – Paramount Arts Center

Oct 19 – Baton Rouge, LA – Texas Club

Oct 20 – Fort Worth, TX – HWY 30 TX Music Festival

Oct 21 – New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Hall – SOLD OUT

Oct 22 – New Braunfels, TX – Gruene Hall – SOLD OUT

Nov 8 – Columbia, SC – The Senate

Nov 9 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre – SOLD OUT

Nov 10 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel – SOLD OUT

Nov 11 – Greenville, NC – The State Theatre – SOLD OUT

Nov 16 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen Music Hall

Nov 17 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

Nov 18 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Mars Music Hall - SOLD OUT

Dec 7 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium - SOLD OUT

Dec 8 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium - SOLD OUT

Dec 14 – Morgantown, WV – The Metropolitan Theater – SOLD OUT

Dec 15 - Morgantown, WV - The Metropolitan Theater - SOLD OUT

Dec 16 - Morgantown, WV - The Metropolitan Theater - SOLD OUT

Dec 17 – Morgantown, WV – The Metropolitan Theater – SOLD OUT

^ w/ Trampled By Turtles

Charles Wesley Godwin on Luke Combs 2024 Growin' Up And Gettin' Old Tour

Apr 12 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field

Apr 19 – Buffalo, NY – Highmark Stadium

May 3 – Jacksonville, FL – TIAA Bank Field

May 10 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome

May 17 – San Francisco, CA – Levi's Stadium

May 31 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium

June 7 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rice-Eccles Stadium

June 14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium

July 19 – New York, NY – MetLife Stadium

July 26 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field

Aug 2 – Cincinnati, OH – Paycor Stadium

Aug 9 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium