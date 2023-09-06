Video: Charles Wesley Godwin Releases 'Family Ties' Music Video

Charles Wesley Godwin's new album Family Ties, Godwin's third album and first with Big Loud Records, is a portrait of home, of relationships, of lessons learned and lived. In the new video for the title track out today, Godwin puts home and family front and center.

Blending solo performance footage with archival scenes of a variety of different families, the “Family Ties” music video also features cameos by members of Godwin's own family – his wife and kids, his parents, his brother, and even his family dog. The video was filmed in Godwin's hometown of Morgantown, W.V., where Godwin will play a run of four sold out shows at the Metropolitan Theatre in December.

The 19-track Family Ties, out September 22, showcases a tunesmith at the peak of his powers — melding melody with memories, workmanship with wisdom. Godwin demo'ed the songs that would become Family Ties on a Tascam 4-track (thanks to his love for Bruce Springsteen's seminal Nebraska) and then recorded them at one of his dream studios, Echo Mountain in Asheville, N.C., before he signed a record deal. He recorded the album with his long-time band, the Allegheny High, and long-time producer, Allegheny High guitarist Al Torrence.

Fresh off a run opening arena shows for friend and collaborator Zach Bryan, Godwin begins his own fall headline tour today in Colorado. Many of the shows are already sold out, including Godwin's first-ever headline shows at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. on December 7 and 8.

In 2024, Godwin will join Luke Combs on 12 dates of his Growin' Up and Gettin' Old stadium tour. Godwin is also confirmed for the 2024 edition of the Buckeye Country Superfest on June 22, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio alongside Bryan, Billy Strings, Turnpike Troubadours, and Charley Crockett.

Watch Charles Wesley Godwin's new music video here:

Charles Wesley Godwin 2023 Tour Dates

Sept 6 – Grand Junction, CO – Mesa Theater
Sept 7 – Aspen, CO – Belly Up Aspen – SOLD OUT
Sept 8 – Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre – SOLD OUT
Sept 9 – Fort Collins, CO – Aggie Theatre – SOLD OUT
Sept 14 – Columbia, MO – Rose Park
Sept 15 – Dubuque, IA – Backwaters Stage at Q Casino^
Sept 16 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman
Sept 21 – Lewisburg, VA – Healing Appalachia
Sept 22 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVA
Sept 23 – Winston-Salem, NC – The Ramkat – SOLD OUT
Oct 11 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
Oct 12 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom – SOLD OUT
Oct 13 – Ashland, KY – Paramount Arts Center
Oct 19 – Baton Rouge, LA – Texas Club
Oct 20 – Fort Worth, TX – HWY 30 TX Music Festival
Oct 21 – New Braunfels, TX - Gruene Hall – SOLD OUT
Oct 22 – New Braunfels, TX – Gruene Hall – SOLD OUT
Nov 8 – Columbia, SC – The Senate
Nov 9 – Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre – SOLD OUT
Nov 10 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel – SOLD OUT
Nov 11 – Greenville, NC – The State Theatre – SOLD OUT
Nov 16 - Mobile, AL - Soul Kitchen Music Hall
Nov 17 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
Nov 18 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Mars Music Hall - SOLD OUT
Dec 7 - Nashville, TN - Ryman Auditorium - SOLD OUT
Dec 8 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium - SOLD OUT
Dec 14 – Morgantown, WV – The Metropolitan Theater – SOLD OUT
Dec 15 - Morgantown, WV - The Metropolitan Theater - SOLD OUT
Dec 16 - Morgantown, WV - The Metropolitan Theater - SOLD OUT
Dec 17 – Morgantown, WV – The Metropolitan Theater – SOLD OUT
^ w/ Trampled By Turtles

Charles Wesley Godwin on Luke Combs 2024 Growin' Up And Gettin' Old Tour

Apr 12 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Field
Apr 19 – Buffalo, NY – Highmark Stadium
May 3 – Jacksonville, FL – TIAA Bank Field
May 10 – San Antonio, TX – Alamodome
May 17 – San Francisco, CA – Levi's Stadium
May 31 – Phoenix, AZ – State Farm Stadium
June 7 – Salt Lake City, UT – Rice-Eccles Stadium
June 14 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
July 19 – New York, NY – MetLife Stadium
July 26 – Washington, DC – FedEx Field
Aug 2 – Cincinnati, OH – Paycor Stadium
Aug 9 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium



