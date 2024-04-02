Video: Bktherula Releases New Song 'CODE'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fresh off the release of her new album LVL5 P2, Atlanta’s own Bktherula makes it known that she sticks to the “CODE” in the intense new video for the album’s opening track.

The track is a bracing introduction to Bk’s world, buzzing with frantic percussion, speaker-shattering 808s, and dissonant synths. With quick, declarative bursts, Bk states very clearly that she's operating on a level that most will never reach in their lifetime: "She trying it, said she LVL5, but I ain't buying it/Denying it, that is not your door because you prying it.” The high energy song calls for an equally high energy video and Bk delivers just that,performing the song in tight close-up shots as she brings all the LVL5 energy and bounces amidst shaking camera movements and flashing visual effects.

Bk will perform “CODE” as well as recent singles “SHAKIN IT” ft. Cash Cobain, “THE WAY,” “CRAYON,” and more from LVL5 P2 when she joins PinkPantheress on her Capable of Love Tour which kicks off this weekend.

Blending dystopian soundscapes with jumpy flows and ethereal melodies, Bktherula makes a new kind of rap psychedelia. Since breaking out with “Left Right” in 2019, she’s oscillated between raucous cloud rap and gentle R&B, fusing impressionistic songwriting with complex musicality to create affecting anthems that feel futuristic and universal. She planted more seeds with her acclaimed 2023 project LVL5 P1, which earned praise from outlets like Pitchfork, PAPER, REVOLT, and more who called it Bk’s “best mixtape yet.” Now focused on strengthening her position as Atlanta’s hottest rising star, Bk has leveled up in a major way, playing major international music festivals, NYFW and London Fashion Week runway shows, a nationwide headlining tour, and receiving the honor of being named to Forbes’ 2024 30 Under 30. She is also committed to embracing herself like never before, recognizing music’s power to empower listeners and have a lasting impact. She’s now preparing for the release of her upcoming project LVL5 P2 in March and getting ready to support Pink Pantheress on her "Capable Of Love" Tour in April.