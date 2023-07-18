Video: Atmosphere Share 'Still Life' Video & Announce November Headline Tour

Minneapolis hip-hop pioneers Atmosphere have shared a new video for their song “Still Life,” taken from their new album So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously (out now via Rhymesayers Entertainment) and featuring UK singer Murkage Dave. Watch the video below, directed by ZooDeVille, Slug & Rhymesayers Entertainment’s Siddiq, which gives the already endlessly hooky track a timeless visual accompaniment.

In addition to the new video, Atmosphere have announced a run of headline tour dates in November including stops in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco and Los Angeles. Tickets for the Tour De Friends are on sale this Friday, July 21st at 10am local time HERE.

Atmosphere are currently on tour in North America, performing alongside Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome & The Movement as part of their Summertime 2023 tour, as well as select headline dates. Tickets available HERE.

In addition to the new video, Atmosphere recently announced that for the first time ever, they will be making Sad Clown Bad Dub 2 available digitally and on vinyl via Rhymesayers Entertainment out on August 4th. The Sad Clown Bad Dub series first started as a string of limited cassette tapes and CD-R's for Atmosphere to sell exclusively on tour.

Since its inception in 1999, the Sad Clown series has seen over a dozen iterations in numerous formats, including rare 4-track demos, live recordings, a DVD of behind-the-scenes tour footage, a mixtape, 7” vinyl singles and more. To this day, one of the earliest volumes – Sad Clown Bad Dub 2 – still remains one of the most celebrated and coveted installments from the series.

Atmosphere’s Summertime 2023 tour with Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome & The Movement is current underway, alongside their DeTour headline dates, culminating with a headline show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 17th, supported by Danny Brown, Souls of Mischief, and more. Atmosphere currently holds the record for the most sold out shows at Red Rocks for any Hip Hop artist with nine sellouts since 2011.

Their new album So Many Other Realities Exist Simultaneously is out now and available here, and tickets for the upcoming tour dates can be purchased at atmospheresucks.com, along with limited Sad Clown Bad Dub 2 merch items.

TOUR DATES:

7/18 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre >

7/20 - San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre >

7/21 - The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavillion +

7/22 - Del Valle, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater +

7/23 - Irving, TX @ The Pavillion at Toyota Music Factory +

7/25 - Oklahoma City, OK @ Tower Theatre >

7/27 - Somerset, WI @ Somerset Amphitheater +

7/28 - Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavillion at Northerly Island +

7/29 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill +

7/30 - Indianapolis, IN @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park +

8/1 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel >

8/3 - North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum (Indoors) +

8/4 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veteran's United Home Loans Amphitheater +

8/5 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek +

8/6 - Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavillion +

8/17 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center +

8/18 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavillion +

8/19 - Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom >

8/20 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavillion +

8/22 - Portland, ME @ State Theatre >

8/24 - Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion +

8/25 - Mansfield, MA @ XFINITY Center +

8/26 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater +

8/27 - New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl w/ Sublime with Rome and The Movement

8/29 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre >

8/31 - Atlanta, GA @ Heaven at The Masquerade >

9/1 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place +

9/2 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre +

9/3 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre +

9/17 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks w/ Danny Brown, Souls of Mischief, The Grouch & Eligh w/ DJ Fresh, Mr. Dibbs and Breakbeat Lou of Ultimate Breaks & Beats

10/14 - Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell w/ Dirty Heads and Ark Woods

11/2 - Missoula, MT @ The Wilma *

11/3 - Bozeman, MT @ The ELM *

11/4 - Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Spokane *

11/6 - Seattle WA @ The Showbox *

11/7 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *

11/9 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater *

11/10 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre *

11/13 - Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades *

11/14 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom *

11/15 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether *

11/16 - San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park *

11/18 - Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre *

11/19 - Albuquerque, NM @ Revel *

11/21 - Omaha, NE @ The Admiral *

11/22 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave *

+ Summertime 2023 tour dates w/ Slightly Stoopid, Sublime with Rome, and The Movement

> The DeTour dates

* Tour De Friends dates

Photo by Dan Monick