Video: Anne-Marie & Shania Twain Release Unhealthy Music Video

“UNHEALTHY” is the third single from Anne-Marie’s upcoming third studio album, out July 28.

By: Jun. 30, 2023

British pop star Anne-Marie and global icon Shania Twain team up for the video for the new single “UNHEALTHY.” 

In the campy, western-inspired video, Shania Twain serves galactic horse-girl chic as she rescues outlaw Anne-Marie from capture. Following a yassified Western stand-off, the iconic duo tip their hats and ride off into the sunset, leaving viewers with a cheeky ending!!

“UNHEALTHY” is the third single from Anne-Marie’s upcoming third studio album, out July 28. Pre-order UNHEALTHY HERE.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo credit: Cynthia Parkhurst




