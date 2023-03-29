Video: Angèle Shares 'Le Temps Fera Les Choses' Music Video

Belgian pop star Angèle has today shared the new music video for her single "Le Temps fera les choses" - taken from her latest album Nonante-Cinq La Suite. Angèle will soon be headlining a North American tour. Proving further the meteoric success of her global appeal, Angèle will be appearing at Coachella, about which recently spoke to VOGUE FRANCE about in her cover story.

"Le Temps fera les choses" is a delicate, swirling pop track detailing the healing properties of time, with a stunning choreographed video from dancer and multi-disciplinary artist Mehdi Kerkouche.

Speaking further about the new video, which was inspired when she saw Kerkouche's choreographic piece PORTRAIT, Angèle says "There are those moments in life when time stands still, when you are surprised to feel an emotion you didn't see coming. When I went to see PORTRAIT at the theatre, I started to cry seeing one of the duets; Amy and Lisa, two women of different generations dancing freely.

There were multiple interpretations jostling in my head, we could see two women from the same family, like a grandmother and her granddaughter, or one and the same woman at two different times of her life. These stories resonated with what I wanted to tell by putting the song LE TEMPS FERA LES CHOSES in pictures.

A song that discusses this notion of time passing, that appeases, that heals, but also that divides. It also refers to the family, to the bonds that are both unbreakable and so fragile, to the misunderstandings that can happen in love or the generational conflicts that would oppose, for example, grandparents and their grandchildren.

I am excited to keep exploring this feeling of dancing without being a dancer, the freedom it provides to not follow the codes because you don't even know them, to express myself through an art other than music or singing, and to let go for a few minutes. For the first time in a long time, I chose to go on a less comfortable ground, less mastered, on my own choice, and that gave me this rather new and pleasant sensation of lightness."

Angèle will be showcasing her new single, additional pop gems from her latest album Nonante-Cinq La Suite, as well as her biggest hits at her forthcoming headline shows through North America, plus Coachella and at London's OVO Wembley Arena.

The show is the Belgian singer's first return to the UK since supporting Dua Lipa as part of the "Future Nostalgia" tour last year, opening two sold-out nights at London's The O2, and collaborating on the insatiable dance-pop track "Fever".

Angèle has collaborated with the French luxury fashion house CHANEL for all of her stage clothes for the forthcoming tour, some of which are inspired by the CHANEL Spring-Summer 1995 Ready-to-Wear collection, Angèle's year of birth. It is the first time CHANEL designed bespoke outfits for an artist. Angèle is the face of Chanel's 2021 Eye Makeup Collection and has been a CHANEL ambassador since 2020.

Angèle's latest album, Nonante-Cinq La Suite sold more than 400,000 copies, with the singer detailing the journey to making the record in an official Netflix Documentary. Earlier this year Angèle was named Female Artist of the Year at the Victoires de la Musique (AKA French GRAMMYS)ceremony in Paris, an accolade delivered by the French Ministry of Culture in recognizing outstanding achievement in the music industry.

Angèle's breakout debut album Brol, which has sold more than 1.3 million albums worldwide, made her an instant, fresh Francophone star. Born into a family of artists, Angèle has music in her blood, and after studying jazz, she began releasing covers of pop classics via Instagram and built up an incredible following. Her entire catalogue cumulates 3 billion streams globally.

Angèle creates her own sounds and hones a graphic feel that mirrors her own personal style: hard-hitting and direct. She set up her own label (Angèle VL) and is a spokeswoman for her generation: a feminist, fluid, and all-encompassing artist.

Watch the new music video here:

Angèle headlining dates

Thu 4.6 - Vancouver, CAN @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sat 4.8 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

Wed 4.12 - San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

Fri 4.14 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

Wed 4.19 - Los Angeles, CA @ NOVO

Fri 4.21 - Indio, CA @ Coachella

Thu 4.27 - Quebec, CAN @ Centre Videotron

Sat 4.29 - Montréal, CAN @ Centre Bell (SOLD OUT)

Sun 4.30 - Montréal, CAN @ Centre Bell

Thu 5.4 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Fri 5.5 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5 (SOLD OUT)

Sat 5.6 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

Tue 5.23 - London, UK @ OVO Wembley Arena