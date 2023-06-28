Video: Amanda Stewart Releases 'Barn Crazy' with Official Music Video

Montana-based Americana artist Amanda Stewart has shared the final single from her forthcoming 12-track album Venom, due out Friday, July 28.

Arriving with an intimate, circle setting music video of the musicians performing together in the studio, the track displays Amanda’s skills as a witty and clever songwriter as she draws the parallel between the behavior of a horse as ‘barn crazy’ and men.

“Growing up with horses, we had a term for when a horse didn’t really want to leave the stable, or would try to turn and go home/run home when we didn’t want them to — we called it “barn crazy” — some folks also call it ‘barn sour,’” she shares. “Anyways, I dated a man who acted in a similar manner… much like the ‘barn crazy’ horses we dealt with and let go… this person just wasn’t ever able to leave the nest and explore with me, and so I learned to let him go.”

Top Shelf Music Magazine exclusively unveiled the track yesterday raving,“A bittersweet reflection on the complexities of human connection, emphasizing the speaker’s resilience and determination to embrace life’s joys, even in the face of disappointment.” The single also finds additional praise in an exclusive worldwide social media premiere with Ditty TV today and in an interview with music journalist Rachel Cholst in Adobe & Teardrops.

“Barn Crazy” is the fourth and final single off the upcoming project, succeeding the release of “Window,” & “Drugs,” — which Americana UK unveiled, remarking: “Lyrically heartbreaking, ‘Drugs’ is performed with real emotion by Stewart and her collaborators Collin Elmore and Reuben Bidez of Nashville band Cabin Boys, whose voices are full of character. The trio’s beautiful harmonies ache with compassion over an atmospheric arrangement with a gentle rhythm, swelling keys and moody electric guitar.”

Prior, Stewart shared the LP’s lead single, “Lonesome Mountain,” which had Americana Highways noting: “Amanda Stewart has a powerful voice that will not be denied.” The track was also spotlighted by The Boot where they raved, “Stewart’s voice is mature and multi-faceted, making the song resonate deeply and hinting at what’s on the horizon for a promising songwriter.”

Amanda channels a bare bone, stylistically diverse, Americana sound characterized by mellifluous vocals, intertwined by a harmonious fusion of sharp and gentle qualities. Her lyrics probe towards life’s melancholic and pensive experiences, yet find unbashful moments to ramp up and rock out.

Growing up in the mountains of Montana, Amanda spent much of her time on her grandparents ranch, being exposed to the acoustic instrumentation and simple yet honest songwriting of Americana, folk and country music styles.

The musical notes of her childhood braided with the openness and sequestered life in the mountains allowed her the space and quiet that was integral in her journey of self-discovery as a person and as an artist. “Montana is a hidden gem full of all sorts of genres of music,” Amanda says. “That paired with the slower pace of life compared to other cities I’ve lived in like Seattle, gave me the figurative and literal space for self-reflection.”

Watch the new music video here: