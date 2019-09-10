Vevo Presents Trae Tha Truth Official Live Performance

Vevo announces Trae Tha Truth as the next artist in their new Ctrl series with performances of "Diamonds in My Mouf" and "Slidin" premiering today. Trae's performance of "Diamonds in My Mouf" also features a very special guest, his son, Baby Houston.

Watch the performances below!

Vevo's Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today's music scene - both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo's Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Shot in Vevo's Brooklyn studio, Trae Tha Truth's performance follow sessions from Rick Ross, Rapsody, Burna Boy, NAV, Flipp Dinero and A$AP Ferg.

The career of prolific south Houston-based MC Trae, or Trae Tha Truth, began with a guest appearance on Z-Ro's Look What You Did to Me and took root in Guerilla Maab, a group that released several albums during the late '90's and early 2000s. Through a series of solo albums- he further established his status as a lyricist who focuses more on the streets than wealth. In addition to being a member of Screwed Up Click, he has also released a pile of mixtapes that have surfaced outside his region.

"Diamonds in My Mouf" and "Slidin" are now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.





