Vevo Presents Common Performances For Ctrl Series

Vevo announces Common as the next artist in their new Ctrl series with performances of "Hercules" and "Fancy Free Future Love" premiering today.

Watch the performances below!

Vevo's Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today's music scene - both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo's Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Shot in Vevo's Brooklyn studio,Common's performance follow sessions from Rick Ross, Rapsody, Burna Boy, NAV, Flipp Dinero and A$AP Ferg.

Common is an artist, actor, activist and, most recently, New York Times best-selling author with the release of his latest memoir "Let Love Have The Last Word." With a storied career spanning three decades, his work has been recognized with numerous GRAMMY® Awards, as well as an Emmy® and an Academy® Award for the song "Glory" which he co-wrote and performed with John Legend. His latest album "Let Love" was released on August 30th.

"Hercules" and "Fancy Free Future Love" are now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.





