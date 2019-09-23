Vevo Introduces AJ Mitchell as Newest LIFT Artist

Vevo today releases a performance of "Down in Flames" from the latest LIFT artist of 2019, AJ Mitchell. Vevo's LIFT initiative connects today's up-and-coming artists to audiences around the globe through video content. Launched in 2011, Vevo's artist development program shines a spotlight on the world's freshest new talent. Vevo LIFT alumni include the likes of Sam Smith, Halsey, Khalid, Jorja Smith, SZA, Julia Michaels, Billie Eilish and CNCO.

"I am honored to be selected as one of this year's Vevo LIFT artists," said AJ Mitchell. "The program gives artists an amazing platform for expression and support. I'm super inspired to be with this group of alumni that includes some of my absolute favorites like Lewis Capaldi, Khalid, and Billie Eilish."

Also a previous Vevo Artist to Watch alum, AJ Mitchell emerges as a stylish and soulful new leading man for pop R&B. Born and raised in Bellville, IL, he went from uploading highly-trafficked covers on social media to personally writing and recording his 2017 breakout single "Used To Be." Mitchell's 2018 major label debut EP, Hopeful, maintained his meteoric momentum with a string of hits such as "I Don't Want You Back" and "Girls". He kicked off 2019 with the launch of the "Hopeful Tour," and on his most recent release, "Slow Dance," Mitchell teams up with rising superstar Ava Max on what is bound to be a pop hit.

Watch the "Down in Flames" video here:





