Veeze Announces Partnership With Warner Records; Launches New 'Navy Wavy' Label

Critically-acclaimed Detroit rapper Veeze has just announced his partnership with Warner Records and the launch of his new label, Navy Wavy.

The deal was announced by Aaron Bay-Schuck, CEO and Co-Chairman, Warner Records and Tom Corson COO & Co-Chairman, Warner Records, alongside Terrence “Snake” Hawkins, longtime music executive and management for Veeze; Gee Roberson, Jean Nelson, and Uwonda Carter Scott.

"What Veeze and Snake have built independently is nothing short of spectacular. Veeze is joining the Warner family with commercial success, real fandom, and incredible momentum, and we look forward to now adding our own expertise to make Veeze one of the most important artists in music," said Aaron Bay-Schuck, CEO & co-Chairman, Warner Records.

"The relationship between Gee Roberson and Jean Nelson of Blueprint - who were instrumental in bringing Veeze into Warner - Snake, and myself goes back over 20 years, so it’s a real full circle moment for us all to now be back in business together. Tom Corson and I are over the moon that Veeze decided to join the Warner family. Now if only he will give us some golf tips…" – Aaron Bay-Schuck (CEO & Co-Chairman, Warner Records)

“Going golfing with Aaron Bay-Schuck and Tom Corson really persuaded me to do the partnership. Those guys are first-class gentlemen and I can see myself learning a lot from them.” – Veeze

Veeze is coming off the heels of a career-minting year following the release of his long-awaited album Ganger this past June. The album marked Veeze's first entry in the Billboard Top 200 Chart, as well as debuting #1 on Heatseekers & Independent Album charts. The LP earned widespread praise from the likes of The New York Times, NPR, Pitchfork, The Washington Post, The FADER, Rolling Stone & others. Building on the momentum of the release, Veeze is kicking off his 22-date U.S. solo tour, The Ganger Tour, in October with sold-out dates already in Detroit, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia.

“Veeze is the definition of how being resilient, teachable, loyal, as well as remaining true to yourself, can ultimately change your life for the better. This partnership will open doors not only for Veeze to grow as an iconic artist, but also pave the way for his Navy Wavy imprint. We are very excited about our partnership with Warner Records. We appreciate the efforts of Aaron Bay-Schuck, Tom Corson, Gee Roberson, Jean Nelson, Steven "Steve–O" Carless, Karen Kwak, Miles Gersh, Uwonda Carter-Scott and Julian Petty in getting this done, and know that together we will change the wave of music, deal structures, and the art of collaborations." – Terrence "Snake" Hawkins

Backed by one of the biggest hip-hop songs of the year in “GOMD” (30M+ Streams) and its remix with Lil Uzi Vert, the highly-anticipated Ganger is only Veeze’s second full-length release following Navy Wavy released in 2019. Over the past few years, Hip-Hop fans have been patiently waiting for the release of Ganger as Veeze had been actively teasing it and its greatness – the result is a comprehensive offering from a rapper who has spent his career carefully mastering his craft, his witty lyricism & forward-thinking sound.

Serving as an accumulation of Veeze’s artistic evolution across its 21 songs with features from Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert, LUCKI, Babyface Ray & Icewear Vezzo, Ganger is an expansion of Veeze's cannon of syrupy flows and slurred yet tight-knit bar work over an eclectic batch of beats. The release of Ganger has proven to mark a pivotal moment in Veeze's career development and he will continue to usher in this new, defining year by delivering performances for his rabid fanbase across the United States and abroad in support of Ganger, beginning this October.

TOUR DATES:

10/10 – Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY

10/11 – Webster Theater – Hartford, CT

10/12 – The Middle East Restaurant And Nightclub – Cambridge, MA

10/14 – Union Stage - DC – Southwest, DC

10/15 – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

10/19 – Hell At The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

10/21 – HENAO Contemporary Center – Orlando, FL

10/22 – Underbelly – Jacksonville, FL

10/26 – Come And Take It Live – Austin, TX

10/27 – The Secret Group – Houston, TX

10/29 – The Cambridge Room At House of Blues – Dallas, TX

11/01 – Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom & Other Side – Denver, CO

11/03 – The Underground – Mesa, AZ

11/04 – The Echo – Los Angeles, CA

11/05 – The Catalyst – Santa Cruz, CA

11/07 – August Hall – San Francisco, CA

11/08 – Harlow's – Sacramento, CA

11/11 – Hawthorne Theatre – Portland, OR

11/17 – Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN

11/18 – The Rave / Eagles Club – Milwaukee, WI

11/19 – Avondale Music Hall – Chicago, IL

11/21 – The Shelter – Detroit, MI

ABOUT VEEZE:

Veeze, the mysterious Detroit, Michigan rapper has managed to captivate audiences, critics, and peers alike while simultaneously developing a rare devoted cult following. Kicked off by the awe-inspiring 2020 single “Law N Order” (20M+ Streams), a song that reinvented the famed theme song of Law & Order and transformed it into a hard-knocks Detroit anthem that’s defined the city’s fresh sound –– Veeze has emerged as Hip-Hop’s people’s champion, as his career now serves as a blueprint for experimentation and ingenuity across generations and regions.

Since first breaking out of the Detroit scene with his 2019 debut mixtape Navy Wavy – Veeze has slowly shown his cards as a staple of the city and beyond with singles like “Rusty” (15M+ Streams), “Kurt Angle” (5M+ Steams), “Choppas In Hawaii” (4M+ Streams), as well as choice features like “Gallery Dept” & “Spending Spree” – both alongside longtime friend and collaborator Babyface Ray.

He also served as a key collaborator on Lil Yachty’s Detroit-flavored 2021 album Michigan Boy Boat, lending his talents on “Fight Night Round 3” alongside Babyface Ray and “Don’t Even Bother” with Baby Smoove. Veeze’s homegrown traction first culminated in June of 2022 when he made his debut on the Billboard Hot 100 with his stellar collaboration “U-Digg” alongside his close collaborators and associates Lil Baby & 42 Dugg.