Veeze Announces Partnership With Warner Records; Launches New 'Navy Wavy' Label

Veeze is coming off the heels of a career-minting year following the release of his long-awaited album Ganger this past June.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS' Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'

Veeze Announces Partnership With Warner Records; Launches New 'Navy Wavy' Label

Critically-acclaimed Detroit rapper Veeze has just announced his partnership with Warner Records and the launch of his new label, Navy Wavy.

The deal was announced by Aaron Bay-Schuck, CEO and Co-Chairman, Warner Records and Tom Corson COO & Co-Chairman, Warner Records, alongside Terrence “Snake” Hawkins, longtime music executive and management for Veeze; Gee Roberson, Jean Nelson, and Uwonda Carter Scott. 

"What Veeze and Snake have built independently is nothing short of spectacular. Veeze is joining the Warner family with commercial success, real fandom, and incredible momentum, and we look forward to now adding our own expertise to make Veeze one of the most important artists in music," said Aaron Bay-Schuck, CEO & co-Chairman, Warner Records.

"The relationship between Gee Roberson and Jean Nelson of Blueprint - who were instrumental in bringing Veeze into Warner - Snake, and myself goes back over 20 years, so it’s a real full circle moment for us all to now be back in business together. Tom Corson and I are over the moon that Veeze decided to join the Warner family. Now if only he will give us some golf tips…" – Aaron Bay-Schuck (CEO & Co-Chairman, Warner Records)

“Going golfing with Aaron Bay-Schuck and Tom Corson really persuaded me to do the partnership. Those guys are first-class gentlemen and I can see myself learning a lot from them.” – Veeze

Veeze is coming off the heels of a career-minting year following the release of his long-awaited album Ganger this past June. The album marked Veeze's first entry in the Billboard Top 200 Chart, as well as debuting #1 on Heatseekers & Independent Album charts. The LP earned widespread praise from the likes of The New York Times, NPR, Pitchfork, The Washington Post, The FADER, Rolling Stone & others. Building on the momentum of the release, Veeze is kicking off his 22-date U.S. solo tour, The Ganger Tour, in October with sold-out dates already in Detroit, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Philadelphia.

“Veeze is the definition of how being resilient, teachable, loyal, as well as remaining true to yourself, can ultimately change your life for the better. This partnership will open doors not only for Veeze to grow as an iconic artist, but also pave the way for his Navy Wavy imprint. We are very excited about our partnership with Warner Records. We appreciate the efforts of Aaron Bay-Schuck, Tom Corson, Gee Roberson, Jean Nelson, Steven "Steve–O" Carless, Karen Kwak, Miles Gersh, Uwonda Carter-Scott and Julian Petty in getting this done, and know that together we will change the wave of music, deal structures, and the art of collaborations." – Terrence "Snake" Hawkins

Backed by one of the biggest hip-hop songs of the year in “GOMD” (30M+ Streams) and its remix with Lil Uzi Vert, the highly-anticipated Ganger is only Veeze’s second full-length release following Navy Wavy released in 2019. Over the past few years, Hip-Hop fans have been patiently waiting for the release of Ganger as Veeze had been actively teasing it and its greatness – the result is a comprehensive offering from a rapper who has spent his career carefully mastering his craft, his witty lyricism & forward-thinking sound.

Serving as an accumulation of Veeze’s artistic evolution across its 21 songs with features from Lil Yachty, Lil Uzi Vert, LUCKI, Babyface Ray & Icewear Vezzo, Ganger is an expansion of Veeze's cannon of syrupy flows and slurred yet tight-knit bar work over an eclectic batch of beats. The release of Ganger has proven to mark a pivotal moment in Veeze's career development and he will continue to usher in this new, defining year by delivering performances for his rabid fanbase across the United States and abroad in support of Ganger, beginning this October.

TOUR DATES:

10/10 – Gramercy Theatre – New York, NY

10/11 – Webster Theater – Hartford, CT

10/12 – The Middle East Restaurant And Nightclub – Cambridge, MA

10/14 – Union Stage - DC – Southwest, DC

10/15 – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

10/19 – Hell At The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA

10/21 – HENAO Contemporary Center – Orlando, FL 

10/22 – Underbelly – Jacksonville, FL

10/26 – Come And Take It Live – Austin, TX

10/27 – The Secret Group – Houston, TX

10/29 – The Cambridge Room At House of Blues – Dallas, TX

11/01 – Cervantes' Masterpiece Ballroom & Other Side – Denver, CO

11/03 – The Underground – Mesa, AZ

11/04 – The Echo – Los Angeles, CA

11/05 – The Catalyst – Santa Cruz, CA

11/07 – August Hall – San Francisco, CA

11/08 – Harlow's – Sacramento, CA

11/11 – Hawthorne Theatre – Portland, OR

11/17 – Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN

11/18 – The Rave / Eagles Club – Milwaukee, WI

11/19 – Avondale Music Hall – Chicago, IL

11/21 – The Shelter – Detroit, MI

ABOUT VEEZE:

Veeze, the mysterious Detroit, Michigan rapper has managed to captivate audiences, critics, and peers alike while simultaneously developing a rare devoted cult following. Kicked off by the awe-inspiring 2020 single “Law N Order” (20M+ Streams), a song that reinvented the famed theme song of Law & Order and transformed it into a hard-knocks Detroit anthem that’s defined the city’s fresh sound –– Veeze has emerged as Hip-Hop’s people’s champion, as his career now serves as a blueprint for experimentation and ingenuity across generations and regions.

Since first breaking out of the Detroit scene with his 2019 debut mixtape Navy Wavy – Veeze has slowly shown his cards as a staple of the city and beyond with singles like “Rusty” (15M+ Streams), “Kurt Angle” (5M+ Steams), “Choppas In Hawaii” (4M+ Streams), as well as choice features like “Gallery Dept” & “Spending Spree” – both alongside longtime friend and collaborator Babyface Ray.

He also served as a key collaborator on Lil Yachty’s Detroit-flavored 2021 album Michigan Boy Boat, lending his talents on “Fight Night Round 3” alongside Babyface Ray and “Don’t Even Bother” with Baby Smoove. Veeze’s homegrown traction first culminated in June of 2022 when he made his debut on the Billboard Hot 100 with his stellar collaboration “U-Digg” alongside his close collaborators and associates Lil Baby & 42 Dugg. 

Photo Credit: Shot By Mel


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Jean Ryden Debuts Video for New Track Butterfly Effect Photo
Video: Jean Ryden Debuts Video for New Track 'Butterfly Effect'

The Black Swan-inspired video was filmed in Berlin and features ballet dancers whose choreography starkly illustrates the song’s poetic lyrics about life’s unpredictability. “Butterfly Effect” follows previously shared songs “Parallel Universe” and “Chlorine,” the artist’s cinematic debut single. Watch the new music video now!

2
The Shindellas Unveil New Single Think of Me Photo
The Shindellas Unveil New Single 'Think of Me'

Produced by Louis York—the Grammy Award-winning duo of Claude Kelly and Chuck Harmony (Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Jazmine Sullivan)—Shindo is a modern take on the beloved girl group genre that taps into R&B and soul to bring forth a sound they call “New American Soul.”

3
Derrick Brown Drops Comedy & Poetry Album A Close Shave With Heaven Photo
Derrick Brown Drops Comedy & Poetry Album 'A Close Shave With Heaven'

Derrick has performed opening for comedians and bands including Cold War Kids, Afghan Whigs, Rival Sons, Kyle Kinane, Kristen Schaal, Kurt Braunohler, Cross, Mirman, and more. Derrick has written 10 poetry books and can be found performing on stages around L.A. where he now calls home.

4
Gracie Abrams Band Member Little Monarch Shares Single Same Old Photo
Gracie Abrams Band Member Little Monarch Shares Single 'Same Old'

'Same Old' follows Little Monarch's track 'Tears' and an extensive tour playing in Gracie Abrams band. The tour included multiple opening act performances for Taylor Swift on the Eras stadium tour. 'Tears' combines pieces of soul, jazz, and indie pop to create a sunshine filled sonic reminder to let go of control and find your place in the flow.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Derrick Brown Drops Comedy & Poetry Album 'A Close Shave With Heaven'Derrick Brown Drops Comedy & Poetry Album 'A Close Shave With Heaven'
Gracie Abrams Band Member Little Monarch Shares New Single 'Same Old'Gracie Abrams Band Member Little Monarch Shares New Single 'Same Old'
Myrkur Releases 'Mothlike' Single Off Forthcoming Album 'Spine'Myrkur Releases 'Mothlike' Single Off Forthcoming Album 'Spine'
2023 Gotham Awards to Present George C. Wolfe's RUSTIN With the Icon & Creator Tribute for Social Justice2023 Gotham Awards to Present George C. Wolfe's RUSTIN With the Icon & Creator Tribute for Social Justice

Videos

Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show Video
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE COTTAGE
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
WICKED