Van Morrison Announces Two Exclusive Album Launch Shows at O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

Legendary musician Van Morrison announces two exclusive album launch shows on November 27th/28th , 2023 at O2 Shepherds Bush Empire - for the release of his highly anticipated new album ‘Accentuate The Positive’ - which drops on November 3rd, 2023.

Tickets go on general sale at 9.00am on Friday October 20th, 2023.

‘Accentuate The Positive’ is Van Morrison’s 45th studio album which sees him celebrate one of his childhood passions rock ‘n’ roll. The first single is a new take on Johnny Kidd & The Pirate’s classic ‘Shakin’ All Over.’

The album brings a fresh avidity to great songs such as The Johnny Burnette Trio’s - ‘Lonesome Train’, Johnny Kidd & The Pirate’s - ‘Shakin’ All Over’ and Big Joe Turner’s groundbreaking rock ‘n’ roll hit – ‘Flip, Flop & Fly’ - to name a few.

Contributions on the album are from the late Jeff Beck on electric guitar and vocals from Chris Farlowe on ‘Lonesome Train’, plus guitar from Taj Mahal on ‘Lucille’ and ‘Shake, Rattle and Roll.’

Ticket Prices:

Level 1 - Reserved seats: £75

Stalls standing & Level 2 - unreserved seats £55

Level 3 – unreserved seats £45

Start time: 8.00pm

Van Morrison tours are renowned for their electrifying atmosphere, and these two album launch shows for ‘Accentuate The Positive’ - promises to be a memorable evening of music.