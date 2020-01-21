Vagabon Announces Headlining Spring Tour Dates

On the heels of Vagabon's critically acclaimed self-titled album and subsequent eight-week tour with Angel Olsen, the musician announces a headlining spring tour beginning March 31 in Philadelphia, running through May 17 in Santa Ana, CA. Tickets for the tour will be on sale Friday, January 24 at 10 AM local time.

Additionally, Vagabon (aka Lætitia Tamko) recently performed stripped down versions of "Every Woman" and "In A Bind," two stand-outs from Vagabon, on WFUV.

TOUR DATES:

3/31 - Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's

4/1 - Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

4/2 - Chapel Hill, NC @ Cat's Cradle

4/3 - Asheville, NC @ The Mothlight

4/4 - Atlanta, GA @ Aisle 5

4/6 - New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

4/7 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

4/9 - Austin, TX @ Antone's Nightclub

4/10 - Dallas, TX @ Ruins

4/11 - Kansas City, KS @ Encore

4/12 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown Jr

4/14 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

4/15 - Chicago, IL @ Old Town School of Folk Music

4/16 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

4/17 - Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

4/18 - Toronto, ON @ The Garrison

4/20 - Montreal, QC @ Le Ministere

4/21 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

4/22 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

5/8 - Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge

5/9 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

5/11 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

5/12 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

5/13 - Seattle, WA @ Neumos

5/15 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

5/16 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

5/17 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Constellation Room





Related Articles View More Music Stories