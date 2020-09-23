VP Records Celebrates Record Store Day with Live Stream Event

The stream goes live Sept. 26.

VP Records retail stores in Hollywood, Florida and Jamaica, New York will commemorate Record Store Day Saturday, September 26th with a vinyl only DJ live stream from both locations. Featured DJs include Rock Da Box and DJ Little Gary from Florida and DJ Vaughn Allstar from WKCR's "Footsteps Of Reggae" from New York.

Beginning at 9 am EST, DJ Rock Da Box and Little Gary will live stream via VP Records YouTube and Facebook pages from the VP Records retail store in Miramar located at 6022 SW 21st St. In addition to being showcased online, the live session will air on 1170 WAVS AM in Miami. At 12 pm EST DJ Vaughn Allstar picks up the livecast from the VP retail store in Queens (170-19 Jamaica Ave) until 2 pm EST.

Record Store Day releases from VP this year include a special issue 7 inch of Clint Eastwood and General Saint "Stop That Train. A 7-inch box set titled "Xterminator Earth Feel It," and a 12-inch picture disc of Black Ark Players roots classic "Guidance." Carter Van Pelt, Director of Catalog for VP Records says "we're particularly happy to showcase vinyl specialist DJs live at our retail stores on Record Store Day. Vinyl records are at the very foundation of DJ culture, which has been a constant in Jamaican music from the beginning. Vinyl DJs are a major part of the viny revival being celebrated on Record Store Day."

The annual event, usually held in April has been re-imagined over three dates this year - August 29th, September 26th and October 24th, 2020 due to the global pandemic. Originating in the United States in 2007, Record Store Day is celebrated internationally in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, and Japan. The day brings together fans, artists, and thousands of independent record stores across the world to celebrate and spread the word about the unique culture surrounding independently owned record stores in the US and internationally.

View More Music Stories Related Articles