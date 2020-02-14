VINCINT Releases Debut EP THE FEELING

VINCINT has released his eagerly anticipated debut EP, The Feeling, available everywhere now. The six-track EP features VINCINT's newest single "Save Myself," an uplifting proclamation of independence co-written with Brandon Colbein (Liam Payne, Hayley Kiyoko) and Ryan Hartman, as well as the previously released and celebrated singles "Someday," and "Please Don't Fall In Love."

"I wanted it to be so genuine it felt uncomfortable," says VINCINT in an exclusive interview with Shelby Sells for PAPER Magazine. "Art isn't supposed to be safe. It's supposed to be honest and sometimes honesty is dangerous."

VINCINT - THE FEELING EP

1. The Feeling

2. Someday

3. Miss You

4. Please Don't Fall In Love

5. Save Myself

6. Simple

Following a sold-out run of shows with singer JP Saxe, VINCINT will return to the Troubadour after two sold-out performances for an intimate EP release show on February 17, joined by special guests Kelechi and Mike Taylor. Known as a multi-threat for his robust vocal range and impressive choreography, VINCINT has graced the stages of the United States Conference on AIDS, the WayOUT Gala, Philadelphia Pride and Louisville Pride as a headline performer, using his platform to push boundaries in the LGBTQIA community. VINCINT has also appeared as a presenter and performer at the 2019 GAY TIMES Honours 500 in London, performed for the Recording Academy's "Press Play" and "ReImagined" episode series, Los Angeles Pride, Governors Ball Music Festival, and SXSW among others, with sold out shows at the Troubadour, Peppermint Club and more.

For complete details and ticketing information, follow VINCINT on Instagram (@vincint).





