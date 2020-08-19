VIDEO: Wyatt Durette and Mel Washington Share Powerful New Single 'Love Wins'

The song is now available to stream and download.

The current political, social, COVID-oriented, climate is one of the most vocal, conflicted times this generation has ever experienced. Social distancing and self isolation have created new barriers in communication. What the world needs most right now is conversation; an honest dialogue that ignites positive change. Today, songwriters Wyatt Durrette and Mel Washington give listeners precisely that with "Love Wins."

Love wins

Love mends

This ends right now

Love wins

Gotta lay down hate,

And let change begin

This ends right now

Love wins

"Love Wins.", a collaborative effort from two of the music industry's finest, offers the resounding affirmation that above all else, 'love wins.' Wyatt Durrette, who has written 14 #1 Country songs with the likes of Zac Brown Band, Luke Combs, and more, typically spends more time at the songwriting table than the stage. Mel Washington, born and raised in Charleston, South Carolina, a former member of All Get Out, has been performing for almost two decades and is only 35. The two men came together in these tumultuous times to have a chat about everything going on. They listened, they spoke, and mostly they shared a great deal of respect for one another as artists and as human beings. Together, their discussions melded into the powerful anthem "Love Wins.", which isn't just a song, it's a much needed piece of the bigger picture that will ultimately lead this world to a more unified place.

"The song was really birthed out of a conversation," Washington explains. "We wanted to talk about what we're all feeling without MAKING IT political, without yelling at one another, but really helping each other understand our experiences and our perspectives a little better."

"At the end of the day, our goal is to spread the positive message that with all of the emotions that we feel, the thing that's going to get us through this is love. We hope to communicate clearly and with passion that love wins."

Durrette continues, "I believe right now we are all tired, scared, hurt, confused, mad and so ready for things to change. I also believe with ALL OF MY HEART that if we all could try to lead with love, we can get to, and get through the conversations we need to have to invoke real, thoughtful, lasting change. LOVE WINS."

