VIDEO: Watch the Trailers for DEPECHE MODE: SPIRITS IN THE FOREST

Across 2017/2018 Depeche Mode embarked on their Global Spirit Tour, in which they performed to more than 3 million fans at 115 shows around the world. This new visually-striking film, directed by award-winning filmmaker and longtime artistic collaborator Anton Corbijn, captures the energy and spectacle of the band's performance from the tour along with a deeper look into how their music and shows have been woven into the fabric of their fans' lives.

Expertly weaving together the deeply emotional stories of six special Depeche Mode fans, the film shows not only how and why the band's popularity and relevance has continued to grow over the course of their career, but provides a unique look into music's incredible power to build communities, enable people to overcome adversity, and create connections across the boundaries of language, location, gender, age, and circumstance.

Depeche Mode: SPIRITS in the Forest comes to cinemas worldwide November 21, with encore screenings in select locations November 24.





