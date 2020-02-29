VIDEO: Watch Lady Gaga's Music Video For Her New Single, 'Stupid Love'

This week, Lady Gaga released her latest single, Stupid Love. Alongside the song, she also released a music video. Check it out below!

Lady Gaga rose to prominence in 2008 with her debut album, The Fame, and its chart-topping singles "Just Dance" and "Poker Face". The follow-up EP The Fame Monster (2009), along with the singles "Bad Romance", "Telephone" and "Alejandro", were also successful. Gaga's second full-length album, Born This Way (2011) sold more than one million copies. Its title track became the fastest-selling song on the iTunes Store with over a million downloads in less than a week. Gaga's third album, Artpop (2013), included the single "Applause". She also released a collaborative jazz album with Tony Bennett, Cheek to Cheek (2014), and a soft rock-influenced fifth studio album, Joanne (2016).

Gaga has also ventured into acting, playing leading roles in the miniseries American Horror Story: Hotel (2015-2016), for which she received a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress, and the critically acclaimed musical drama film A Star Is Born (2018). She also contributed to the latter's soundtrack, which yielded her fourth US number-one single "Shallow", and made her the first person to win an Academy, a Grammy, a BAFTA and a Golden Globe Award in one year.





