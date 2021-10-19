VIDEO: Watch Billie Eilish Give A Track-By-Track Analysis of HAPPIER THAN EVER

Billie Eilish recently sat down to listen to her new album, Happier Than Ever, for Disney. Watch Eilish's track-by-track analysis of the album.

Eilish recently released her new concert film on Disney Plus, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles. The special featured an intimate performance of every song in the album's sequential order - for the first and only time - from the stage of the legendary Hollywood Bowl.

Directed by Robert Rodriguez and by Oscar-winner Patrick Osborne the special will also include animated elements, taking viewers on a dreamlike journey through Billie's hometown of Los Angeles and its most iconic backdrops. "Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles" features FINNEAS, the Los Angeles Children's Chorus, the Los Angeles Philharmonic conducted by Music & Artistic Director Gustavo Dudamel, and world renowned Brazilian guitarist, Romero Lubambo, with Orchestra Arrangements by David Campbell.

Eilish's breakout album, "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in the U.S as well as 17 additional countries around the world upon release in 2019, and was the most streamed album of that year. She later went on to make history that year as the youngest artist to receive nominations and wins in all the major categories at the 62nd GRAMMY Awards. Most recently, she took home both Record of the Year for "everything i wanted," and Best Song Written For Visual Media for "No Time To Die" at this year's 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards. Eilish's forthcoming album 'Happier Than Ever' was written by Billie and her brother FINNEAS, who also produced the album.

Watch the track-by-track video here:

Watch a performance from the special here: