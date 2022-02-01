VIDEO: Volbeat Share Lyric Video For 'Heaven's Descent'

Today, Volbeat shares their new lyric video for "Heaven's Descent" from their new album Servant of the Mind. Watch the lyric video here.

Ghost and Volbeat are currently on tour (full dates below) and have teamed up with Blackened Recordings to release a limited edition Double A-Side 7" featuring each band's contributions to The Metallica Blacklist charity album: Ghost's cover of "Enter Sandman" on 'Side G' and Volbeat's "Don't Tread On Me" on 'Side V.' The 7" will be pressed on crystal clear vinyl and limited to only 3,000 units with 115 copies available at each tour stop on a first-come, first-served basis (limit one per customer). Tickets for all dates on the Live Nation produced tour are on sale now, with tickets and band-specific VIP packages available at ghost-official.com and volbeat.dk.

All proceeds from the split 7" will be split evenly between The All Within My Hands Foundation and the charities of the artists' choice: Camp Aranu'tiq (Ghost) and Børne Cancer Fonden (Volbeat).

Volbeat's newest album, Servant of the Mind, which Revolver calls "excellent... the darkest and heaviest Volbeat offering yet," was released on December 3rd via Republic Records. For Servant of the Mind, the band, which consists of Michael Poulsen (guitars/vocals), Jon Larsen (drums), Rob Caggiano (guitars) and Kaspar Boye Larsen (bass) took their signature heavy metal, psychobilly and punk 'n' roll sound up a notch while showcasing Poulsen's keen ability for songwriting and storytelling. "Rarely has such a successful band sounded so ravenous," says Kerrang! Magazine of the album.

Upon release the album hit the top of many international sales charts, reaching #1 in Germany, Denmark, and Austria, #2 in Switzerland, #4 in Finland, #5 in the Netherlands, #6 in Sweden and was number one and number two respectively on the Billboard Current Hard Rock Music Albums chart and Current Rock Albums chart. The new album, which features the number one Billboard Modern Rock singles "Shotgun Blues" and "Wait A Minute My Girl," is now available in standard CD, deluxe 2LP vinyl (in various limited-edition variants, full info below) and a deluxe digital edition.

Watch the new lyric video here:

Tour Dates

Wed, Feb 02, 2022 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Fri, Feb 04, 2022 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sat, Feb 05, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Mon, Feb 07, 2022 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

Tue, Feb 08, 2022 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center

Thu, Feb 10, 2022 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Fri, Feb 11, 2022 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center

Sat, Feb 12, 2022 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

Mon, Feb 14, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

Tue, Feb 15, 2022 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center

Wed, Feb 16, 2022 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Fri, Feb 18, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena

Sat, Feb 19, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center

Sun, Feb 20, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

Mon, Feb 21, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena

Wed, Feb 23, 2022 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena

Fri, Feb 25, 2022 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sat, Feb 26, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Fair Park Coliseum

Mon, Feb 28, 2022 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

Tue, Mar 01, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Thu, Mar 03, 2022 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center