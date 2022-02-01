VIDEO: Volbeat Share Lyric Video For 'Heaven's Descent'
The group is on tour throughout the next month.
Today, Volbeat shares their new lyric video for "Heaven's Descent" from their new album Servant of the Mind. Watch the lyric video here.
Ghost and Volbeat are currently on tour (full dates below) and have teamed up with Blackened Recordings to release a limited edition Double A-Side 7" featuring each band's contributions to The Metallica Blacklist charity album: Ghost's cover of "Enter Sandman" on 'Side G' and Volbeat's "Don't Tread On Me" on 'Side V.' The 7" will be pressed on crystal clear vinyl and limited to only 3,000 units with 115 copies available at each tour stop on a first-come, first-served basis (limit one per customer). Tickets for all dates on the Live Nation produced tour are on sale now, with tickets and band-specific VIP packages available at ghost-official.com and volbeat.dk.
All proceeds from the split 7" will be split evenly between The All Within My Hands Foundation and the charities of the artists' choice: Camp Aranu'tiq (Ghost) and Børne Cancer Fonden (Volbeat).
Volbeat's newest album, Servant of the Mind, which Revolver calls "excellent... the darkest and heaviest Volbeat offering yet," was released on December 3rd via Republic Records. For Servant of the Mind, the band, which consists of Michael Poulsen (guitars/vocals), Jon Larsen (drums), Rob Caggiano (guitars) and Kaspar Boye Larsen (bass) took their signature heavy metal, psychobilly and punk 'n' roll sound up a notch while showcasing Poulsen's keen ability for songwriting and storytelling. "Rarely has such a successful band sounded so ravenous," says Kerrang! Magazine of the album.
Upon release the album hit the top of many international sales charts, reaching #1 in Germany, Denmark, and Austria, #2 in Switzerland, #4 in Finland, #5 in the Netherlands, #6 in Sweden and was number one and number two respectively on the Billboard Current Hard Rock Music Albums chart and Current Rock Albums chart. The new album, which features the number one Billboard Modern Rock singles "Shotgun Blues" and "Wait A Minute My Girl," is now available in standard CD, deluxe 2LP vinyl (in various limited-edition variants, full info below) and a deluxe digital edition.
Watch the new lyric video here:
Tour Dates
Wed, Feb 02, 2022 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Fri, Feb 04, 2022 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sat, Feb 05, 2022 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Mon, Feb 07, 2022 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena
Tue, Feb 08, 2022 - Hershey, PA - GIANT Center
Thu, Feb 10, 2022 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
Fri, Feb 11, 2022 - Worcester, MA - DCU Center
Sat, Feb 12, 2022 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
Mon, Feb 14, 2022 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center
Tue, Feb 15, 2022 - Toledo, OH - Huntington Center
Wed, Feb 16, 2022 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Fri, Feb 18, 2022 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena
Sat, Feb 19, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - Heritage Bank Center
Sun, Feb 20, 2022 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum
Mon, Feb 21, 2022 - St. Louis, MO - Chaifetz Arena
Wed, Feb 23, 2022 - Independence, MO - Cable Dahmer Arena
Fri, Feb 25, 2022 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sat, Feb 26, 2022 - Dallas, TX - Fair Park Coliseum
Mon, Feb 28, 2022 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
Tue, Mar 01, 2022 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Thu, Mar 03, 2022 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center