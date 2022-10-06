VIDEO: Tim Bernardes Sings 'Amongst São Paulo Flowers' For La Blogotheque

Tim Bernardes has released a video for his track 'Velha Amiga'. The video comes in the form of a live session, filmed in collaboration with the Paris based La Blogotheque, known for intimate, one-take performances appropriately called Takeaway Shows. Filmed in São Paulo, the video features Tim playing and walking alongside flower stalls on a busy street in the city- invoking a sense of nostalgia echoed in the lyrics, which reference the desire to reconnect with an old friend.

Of the performance, Bernardes says: "These flower tents near the iconic Sao Paulo avenue Avenida Paulista always caught my attention. They are at the same time beautiful and hectic, have our crazy city spirit, full of life yet very chaotic and unplanned. It was fun and crazy to record there, it's a super busy avenue, trying to avoid being hit by a car, stay on the super tight sidewalk and skip all the holes and flowers on the ground. The flower sellers were really fun too, all very concrete surrealistic."

'Velha Amiga' is on Bernardes' recently-released album 'Mil Coisas Invisíveis', which is out on Psychic Hotline. Following the release of the album, Tim has toured extensively- including a number of dates across the U.S. in Europe with Fleet Foxes and a spellbinding performance at Newport Folk Festival. His tour continues this month in London, with some dates already sold out.

Watch the new video performance here:

Tour Dates

10/11- London, UK @ Third Man Blue Basement (sold out)

10/12 - London, UK @ Rough Trade West (sold out)

10/14 - Ílhavo, PT @ Casa da Cultura

10/15 - Ourém, PT @ Teatro Municipal

10/21 - Braga, PT @ Theatro Circo

10/22 - Figueira da Foz, PT @ CAE Figueira

10/23 - Lisboa, PT @ Coliseu de Lisboa

10/24 - Porto, PT @ Casa da Música

11/5 - São Paulo, SP @ Primavera Sound