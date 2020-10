VIDEO: The Nomadic Release Official Music Video for Single 'Manhattan View'

From Australian guitarist and singer/songwriter Robert Gaylard.

Australian guitarist and singer/songwriter Robert Gaylard brings a unique perspective and vision when it comes to creating music. His inspiration and passion for starting The Nomadic began early on as a child after traveling to many countries like Myanmar (formerly Burma), Singapore and the Solomon Islands. His "nomadic" lifestyle continued on into his adulthood when he began to work for the United Nations in various countries such as: Kenya, Somalia, the Sudan, Afghanistan, Indonesia, Israel and Palestine. His travels eventually brought him to New York in September of 2012 and motivated him to pursue his songwriting by establishing an indie rock band.

In the year 2019, Rob took a one year leave of absence from the UN to follow his musical passion and focus specifically on songwriting and live performance. The Nomadic released its debut single "Drifting" in September of 2019, "Waiting" was released in April of 2020 and "Beyond Blue" in June. "Manhattan View" was released on June 29th. The band is set to release a series of songs including: "Walk the Streets," "Grand Mistakes" and "Under a Georgia Sky." Influenced by artists like Oasis, Radiohead, The Verve, Bruce Springsteen, Phosphorescent, The War on Drugs, Arizona and the 1975, The Nomadic produces a sound genre like no other as alternative rock meets blues with hints of Americana and pop.

"Manhattan View" is the 4th single released by the Nomadic, following on from "Drifting", "Waiting" and "Beyond Blue". Singer-songwriter Rob Gaylard describes the song as "a tribute to this amazing city of New York, which has become a second home to me and welcomes people from all around the world to come and pursue their creative dreams! We wanted to capture some of the every day street scenes and views, and also the view from Long Island City, where I live and wrote so many of my songs, including Manhattan View. It's just such an inspiring view to be looking out at the greatest city in the world! It's meant as a tribute to a long long friend, and/ or lover, and equally to the millions of unseen heroes who keep the city going- essential workers, firefighters, hospital workers, taxi drivers, waiters etc. I see you, looking out on a clear Manhattan View."

Having been originally influenced by numerous cultures and ways of life, The Nomadic promotes and advocates for issues of social action and innovation, human rights, support for minorities, as well as doing the next right thing, including the idea that it is never too late, including for people to follow their dreams and passions.



