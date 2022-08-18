Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: THE HU Share Part Two of 'Black Thunder'

“Black Thunder (Part One)” was released in July and has since garnered over 1.4 million views.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 18, 2022  

Compelling breakthrough Mongolian rock group THE HU are excited to reveal the second part of their epic single/cinematic music video, "Black Thunder (Part Two)," today, August 18. Watch it streaming below.

"Black Thunder (Part One)" was released in July and has since garnered over 1.4 million views. Revolver Magazine (7/8) lauded it as "another breathtaking slice of Mongolian folk-metal that has all of the HU's signature sonic tenets-ancient throat singing techniques, traditional string instruments and stadium-sized metal heft."

The videos for "Black Thunder" were filmed in the band's native country Mongolia and tell a powerful story of battle, faith, and death while celebrating traditional Mongolian values both lyrically and visually. They were directed by Erdenebileg Ganbold and THE HU's producer Dashka.

Both "Black Thunder" parts are now available as digital streams along with the full extended version, which is also featured on their upcoming second album RUMBLE OF THUNDER due September 2 via Better Noise Music. Pre-order RUMBLE OF THUNDER here.

THE HU have spent the majority of 2022 touring across the globe on their "Black Thunder" headlining run, appearing earlier this year in the U.S., Mexico, Japan, Australia and New Zealand including key festival appearances at Coachella (U.S.) and Fuji Rock Festival (Japan).

The worldwide act will return to the U.S. tomorrow, August 19, supporting Five Finger Death Punch and Megadeth alongside opening act Fire From The Gods. The tour will wrap October 15 ending in Salt Lake City, UT, after which THE HU will then head over to Europe and the UK to continue with headlining shows for the remainder of the year. For tickets and a full list of upcoming shows, please visit here.

Watch the new music video here:




From This Author - Michael Major


Mary Bragg Shares New Single 'Love Each Other'Mary Bragg Shares New Single 'Love Each Other'
August 18, 2022

Acclaimed singer/songwriter Mary Bragg shared today her new single 'Love Each Other.' The latest to release from her self-titled new album (through Tone Tree Music), 'Love Each Other' is a delicate, hopeful track where Bragg suggests that even in anger, it's not impossible to love. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Britt Lower to Star in THE INCIDENT REPORT with Tom Mercier, Jean Yoon & Sook-Yin LeeBritt Lower to Star in THE INCIDENT REPORT with Tom Mercier, Jean Yoon & Sook-Yin Lee
August 18, 2022

Britt Lower (Severance [recent 2022 Hollywood Critics Association’s Best Actress Award winner], High Maintenance), Tom Mercier (Synonyms, We Are Who We Are), Jean Yoon (Kim’s Convenience) and Sook-Yin Lee (Shortbus) will star in the drama/thriller/romance THE INCIDENT REPORT. The film is an adaptation of the novel written by Martha Baillie.
Showtime Adds Cast to New Comedy Series ENTITLED Starring Brett GelmanShowtime Adds Cast to New Comedy Series ENTITLED Starring Brett Gelman
August 18, 2022

SHOWTIME has announced that Donald Sumpter (Game of Thrones), Brendan Patricks (Downton Abbey), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Gangs of London), Mark Quartley (Lucky Man), Jonathan Livingstone (Peacock), Charlotte Louise Arrowsmith (This is Going to Hurt), and Kelly Wenham (Merlin) have joined the cast of ENTITLED.
Allison Russell Shares New Single Featuring Brandi CarlileAllison Russell Shares New Single Featuring Brandi Carlile
August 18, 2022

Written and produced by Russell, “You’re Not Alone” is an inspiring meditation on the power of ancestral strength. The track’s exquisite string arrangement is performed by Sista Strings: Monique Ross, Chauntee Ross, and Larissa Maestro. (A version of the song originally appeared on Our Native Daughters’ acclaimed 2019 debut album.)
Skullcrusher Releases 'They Quiet the Room' & 'Quiet the Room'Skullcrusher Releases 'They Quiet the Room' & 'Quiet the Room'
August 17, 2022

Released in tandem is “Quiet the Room,” an utterly transformative piano arrangement of the song. On both tracks, Helen’s hauntingly beautiful vocals ask poignant questions about words left unsaid. While the corresponding videos offer differing perspectives of the song, both employ a sense of whimsical nostalgia and childlike wonder.