VIDEO: Spaceface Share 'Rain Passing Through' Music Video Featuring Mikaela Davis

As if beamed directly from a retro-futurist cocktail party in a parallel universe, Memphis / Los Angeles psych-pop band Spaceface return today with a catchy and snappy disco duet in new single + video "Rain Passing Through" ft. Mikaela Davis.

Premiered via FLOOD Magazine off their upcoming album Anemoia, out January 28 via Mothland, "It's about fleeting moments you have between former or future lovers in passing turbulent times, knowing that you probably shouldn't take shelter within each other, but knowing that it's okay to feel good and safe together even if it's as ephemeral as the rain passing through on a stormy night," Jake Ingalls (formerly of The Flaming Lips) explains. It follows an intoxicating run of previous singles, including "Long Time (ft. LABRYS)," "Happens All The Time," "Earth In Awe," and "Piña Collider".

The single's accompanying video - a collaboration between Ingalls, Erika Mugglin & Mac Hanson (yes, that Hanson) - sheds a psychedelic light on a love triangle using a combination of stock footage, pieces from Hanson's personal archives, and some home-grown performance footage. The result is a delicate balance between a Euphoria-touched teen love triangle and a synesthetic representation of the song's driving grooves and ear-worm melodies, landing satisfyingly where it began - completely unknown.

Anemoia is the result of several months spent at Blackwatch Studios in 2019, where the band worked with producer Jarod Evans (Sufjan Stevens, BRONCHO) writing new material inspired by funk rock classics and the turn of the millennium psychedelia revival. Though it can first be perceived as a simple feat of efficient and minimalistic songwriting by Ingalls and friends - the result of slick melodies, rich arrangements, and effortlessly flowing rhythmic grooves - each spin reveals a new layer, painting a positive, if somewhat critical, portrayal of modern life. Made possible by collaborative artistry in the age of endless possibilities, the 12 song collection is both a contemplative psychedelic pop odyssey, and a hopeful broadcast from the heart into outer space.

Active since 2012, Spaceface hails from Memphis, TN and Los Angeles, CA, and includes past and current members of The Flaming Lips and Pierced. Always eavesdropping on the Universe whispering its chaotic will, the groovy bunch harnesses the transcendent pulse of the spacetime continuum into catchy songs that whirl and twirl, bend and stretch, attract and propel. Their unique alloy of dream-pop, funk rock and post-disco, charged by the Sun, ultimately shines way past our collective bedtime, akin to a glow-in-the-dark Slime Science Lab kit. The forthcoming long play is scheduled for release on January 28, 2022 via Montreal-based Mothland.

Watch the new music video here: