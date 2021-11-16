VIDEO: Shiner Releases 'In the End' Music Video

Kansas City's Shiner have announced a U.S tour which kicks off on in Grand Rapids, MI on December 7 and continues on into 2022 concluding in Tolono, IL on March 12. Along the way the band will make stops in Chicago, Los Angeles and Brooklyn, among many other cities. The full tour is listed below.

Today Shiner also share a video for "In The End," the lead track off their newest album Schadenfreude which was released earlier this year. The band's Paul Epley shares, "Shiner, like every other band in the entire effing world, was beyond devastated when we couldn't support our first record in 20 years, Schadenfreude last May. We barely even got it made and all of a sudden, whammy. That's what makes these shows so much more special for us is the ability to play this record live for our fans.

When video director Matt Dunehoo described his vision of the video for 'In The End,' we were a little skeptical but the final product is delightful. We love that our bassist Paul Malinowski is the 'actor' following his conscience to save an unknown entity and return it to the stars! It's a little bit of a whimsical fantasy that makes us all warm and fuzzy on the inside.

Tour Dates

12.7 Grand Rapids MI @ Pyramid Scheme %

12.8 Indianapolis IN @ Black Circle %

12.9 St Louis MO @ Red Flag %

12.10 Chicago IL @ Lincoln Hall %

12.11 Kansas City MO @ Record Bar %

12.12 St Paul MN @ Turf Club %

1.19 Phoenix AZ @ Rebel Lounge

1.20 Tucson AZ @ 191 Toole

1.21 San Diego CA @ Soda Bar

1.22 Palmdale CA @ Transplants Brewing

1.24 Los Angeles CA @ Zebulon

1.25 San Francisco CA @ Bottom of the Hill $

1.27 Eugene OR @ Sessions $

1.28 Portland OR @ The Doug Fir Lounge $

1.29 Seattle WA @ Substation $

1.31 Sacramento CA @ Goldfield Trading Post $

3.3 Brooklyn NY @ Zone One @ Elsewhere

3.5 Philadelphia PA @ Kung Fu Nectie

3.6 Baltimore MD @ Ottobar

3.7 Asheville NC @ Grey Eagle

3.8 Atlanta GA @ The Earl

3.9 Nashville TN @ Drkmttr

3.10 Columbus OH @ SpaceBar

3.11 Cincinnati OH @ Woodward Theater

3.12 Tolono IL @ Loose Cobra

% w/ SpotLights

$ w/ OneLineDrawing

Watch the new music video here: