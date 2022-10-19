VIDEO: Sam Williams Releases Video for 'Tilted Crown'

Nashville singer/songwriter Sam Williams released a tear-jerking music video for his emotional new song "Tilted Crown," a featured track on his recently released deluxe album Glasshouse Children: Tilted Crown.

In an exclusive Facebook premiere earlier this week, the video, directed by brother-sister duo Alexa and Stephen Kinigopoulos of Running Bear and produced by Strange Arcade, shows Williams defenseless and bare. Filmed at the Historic Belcourt Theatre in Hillsboro Village of Nashville, Tenn., the visual delicately details the fleeting woes and blissful moments of Williams' life in the form of a stage play.

Williams laments on the trials and tribulations of life, love and loss, the weight of his lineage, and finding hope and solace in his vulnerability. On the inspiration behind the video, Williams shares, "I wanted the video to watch like a play of my life. It shows pressure, grief and loss, and a sliver of hope. It's a tragedy with a silver lining. I hope it inspires people to overcome adversity and be their true selves."

"Tilted Crown" is featured on the deluxe version of Williams' debut LP, Glasshouse Children: Tilted Crown, which was released last Friday.

The grandson of country pioneer Hank Williams and the son of outlaw legend Hank Jr., Sam Williams is the latest in a long line of American originals, but he's not here for the sake of tradition. He sings with his own singular voice and he writes in his own singular style, fusing gut-wrenching honesty with plainspoken poetics and raw vulnerability with deep empathy.

Suffering the sudden loss of his sister and mother this past year has been profoundly devastating for Williams, but the journey of grief and self-discovery he has found himself on has led to a deeper understanding of his purpose in life and inspired him to honor his legacy with truth and integrity.

Watch the new music video here: