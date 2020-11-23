VIDEO: REZZ Reveals Atmospheric Music Video for 'Orbit'
Watch the video below!
Acclaimed Canadian DJ and producer REZZ shares the music video for her latest single, 'Orbit'.
Listen below!Directed by 3D visual artist Joe Karava, the visual is set in a distant galaxy, millions of light years from Earth, where there is an unexplored planet blue inhabited by strange creatures. Enter REZZ - who leaves Earth to bring her music to them through waves of positive energy that are understandable to all living beings in the cosmos. Released last month, 'Orbit' follows her hit single 'Someone Else' with Grabbitz, which has surpassed 11 million Spotify streams as well as hitting #1 on Canadian Alternative Radio and #16 on American Alternative Radio. A landmark year for the Canadian, REZZ kicked off 2020 by winning her second Juno Award for 'Electronic Album of the Year' for her Beyond The Senses EP. She has since collaborated on singles with the likes of Malaa, Zeds Dead and Yultron. She also starred in Underplayed, a documentary about the underrepresentation of women in dance music, alongside the likes of TOKiMONSTA, Sherelle, Alison Wonderland and NERVO; which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. REZZ recently became the highest new entry in DJ Mag's Top 100 poll.
Related Articles View More Music Stories
More Hot Stories For You
- VIDEO: Get a Glimpse at How the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is Being Altered
- VIDEO: On This Day, November 21- Patti LuPone and Mandy Patinkin Team Up for AN EVENING WITH
- VIDEO: Watch Laura Benanti's New Music Video for 'Go Slow'
- Exclusive VIDEO: Megan Hilty Joins Project Angel Food For Good with Two Thanksgiving Week Events