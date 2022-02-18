VIDEO: Mimi Webb Releases New 'House On Fire' Music Video

Ready to heat up 2022, UK pop singer and songwriter Mimi Webb has unveiled a new single and music video "House On Fire" today via Epic Records/RCA.

On the track, the upbeat production illuminates another side of the fast-rising songstress. Her dynamic vocals lean into sassy verses before the hook assures, "I know you're not at home, you liar, I'm gonna set your house on fire."

In the accompanying cinematic visual directed by KLVDR, Mimi exacts revenge upon a cheater as she reprograms him at "Seven Shades Hospital". The clip climaxes with a show-stopping dance routine, which she impressively leads in a firefighter's uniform! Her star power practically pops off the screen.

Right now, Mimi is enchanting audiences on a sold-out UK tour. Next up, she will support Tate McRae on her 2022 North American tour. It promises to be an unforgettable run for Mimi Webb and the fans who will witness her inaugural U.S. and Canada tour. Tickets are on sale HERE. Check out the full itinerary below.

Beyond posting up half-a-billion streams, she continues to garner unanimous critical applause. Vogue christened her one of "The 22 Musicians Set To Rule 2022," and BBC named her among the "Sound of 2022." Mimi Webb is undoubtedly on fire now.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

FEBRUARY

2/18 @ O2 Academy 2 (Liverpool, UK)

2/20 @ Academy 2 (Manchester, UK)

2/21 @ Academy (Dublin, Ireland)

2/23 @ St Luke's (Glasgow, UK)

2/24 @ Uni (Newcastle, UK)

2/26 @ O2 Academy 2 (Birmingham, UK)

2/27 @ Trinity (Bristol, UK)

2/28 @ O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire (London, UK)

MARCH

3/08 @ Vogue Theatre (Vancouver, BC)

3/10 @ Showbox Market (Seattle, WA)

3/11 @ Wonder Ballroom (Portland, OR)

3/13 @ The FIllmore (San Francisco, CA)

3/14 @ The Fonda Theatre (Los Angeles, CA)

3/15 @ The Fonda Theatre (Los Angeles, CA)

3/17 @ The Observatory OC (Santa Ana, CA)

3/18 @ Crescent Ballroom (Phoenix, AZ)

3/21 @ Scoot Inn (Austin, TX)

3/22 @ House Of Blues - Houston (Houston, TX)

3/23 @ The Hifi Dallas (Dallas, TX)

3/25 @ Terminal West (Atlanta, GA)

3/27 @ 9:30 PM Club (Washington DC)

3/28 @ Theatre Of Living Arts (Philadelphia, PA)

3/30 @ Irving Plaza (New York, NY)

3/31 @ Irving Plaza (New York, NY)

APRIL

4/1 @ Royale (Boston, MA)

4/3 @ Virgin Mobile Corona Theatre (Montreal, QC)

4/4 @ Danforth Music Hall (Toronto, ON)

4/5 @ Saint Andrews Hall (Detroit, MI)

4/7 @ The Basement East (Nashville, TN)

4/8 @ The Basement East (Nashville, TN)

4/9 @ House Of Blues Chicago (Chicago, IL)

4/11 @ First Avenue (Minneapolis, MN)

4/14 @ Gothic Theatre (Englewood, CO)

4/16 @ The Complex - Grand Room (Salt Lake City, UT)