VIDEO: Middle Kids Release New Song + Video 'R U 4 Me?'

Middle Kids have today released their first new music in over 18 months. The propulsive "R U 4 Me?" was produced by Lars Stalfors (St Vincent, Cold War Kids, Soccer Mommy) and showcases the band's capacity to pair unforgettable melodies with raucous, arena-worthy indie rock.

Lead singer and songwriter Hannah Joy explains the alienating inspiration for the song: "I was at university once and there were all these signs on the walls saying 'BE NICE IT'S NOT THAT HARD.' The tone of the message itself actually wasn't very nice or kind.... We are always looking around at other people thinking 'are you on my team?'. I think this just results in us all feeling lonely."

"R U 4 Me?" has a frenzied energy. The band chose to include their own distorted yelling, wailing and laughter (captured candidly between takes in the studio) as the sounds encapsulated the spark and energy of creation at that moment. A little manic, a little wild, a little joyful.

"R U 4 Me?" is accompanied by a moving music video directed by W.A.M. Bleakley; portraying a story of youth, peer pressure, social isolation and the joy of finding a place to belong.

Photo Credit: Daphne Nguyen

