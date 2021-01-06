VIDEO: Maggie Lindemann Releases New Video For 'Knife Under My Pillow'

With just over two weeks to go before the release of her long-awaited debut EP, PARANOIA, alt/rock/pop singer Maggie Lindemann has unleashed a video for what was the project's first single, "Knife Under My Pillow." The visuals see Maggie anxiously and carefully searching her house at night, bringing to life the uneasiness described in the song. Arriving via Caroline Records and her own label swixxzaudio, her eight-track PARANOIA EP will hit streaming services on January 22.

Watch the "Knife Under My Pillow" video below.

"I wanted to do some cheesy 2000s scary movie vibe. The walking around the house with the flashlight with a full-on glam look, ugh it's so good. A mixture between a corny scary movie with a modern twist on a 2000s look. Walking around the house to find nobody in it, but SWEARING you saw shadows. And of course, the performance shot of me just playing in my living room, which is supposed to be more of a dream and not reality. I wanted to do something more simple with just dramatic looks, everyone killed it.," said Maggie Lindemann.

Four of PARANOIA's eight songs were released throughout the second half of 2020, beginning with "Knife Under My Pillow" on August 28, 2020. Since then, the platinum-certified singer has received praise from the press, with Alt Press naming PARANOIA one of their 50 Most Anticipated Albums of 2021 and Billboard naming Maggie's song "Scissorhands" one of its Top 25 Rock Songs of 2020.

Maggie will also have her acting debut in Machine Gun Kelly's upcoming film, Downfalls High, which is due out January 15.