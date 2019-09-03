VIDEO: Madison Beer Covers 'Put Your Records On' For GRAMMY ReImagined Digital Series

This summer, the Recording Academy® debuted a new installment of GRAMMY®ReImagined-a video series where artists bring a fresh take on classic GRAMMY-winning/nominated songs by their favorite artists-from the Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Rock Song, Best R&B Song, and Best Rap Song categories.



In the latest episode, 20-year-old vocal powerhouse Madison Beer delivers a soulful rendition of the GRAMMY-nominated 2006 song "Put Your Records On" by two-time GRAMMY winner Corinne Bailey Rae.

Watch Beer's full performance below!

Check out the remaining 2019 GRAMMY ReImagined schedule here:



Sept. 17: Andrew Bird, "Harvest Moon" by Neil Young

Oct. 1: La Santa Cecilia, "House Of Cards" by Radiohead

Oct. 15: Jessenia + Jaimie, "Wonderwall" by Oasis

Oct. 29: VINCINT, "Issues" by Julia Michaels

Nov. 12: Shea Diamond, "Thinking Out Loud" by Ed Sheeran

Nov. 26: Asiahn, "Royals" by Lorde



Forthcoming ReImagined performances can be accessed on the Recording Academy's YouTube channel or video page as they're released.





