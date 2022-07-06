VIDEO: Karine Hannah Releases Music Video of Def Leppard's 'Hysteria'

New York-based recording artist releases a stunning music video of Def Leppard's "Hysteria." Karine Hannah's "Hysteria" music video is the perfect accompaniment to a vocally powerful track.

Hannah stands tall at the microphone and sings her heart out. The muted blue and orange lighting add a certain peacefulness to the track. As the video continues, it perfectly complements the song's atmosphere by keeping it simple and 'raw,' giving more emphasis to Karine and her voice. Furthermore, the video also transports the audience into a concert environment, making them want to experience this song in person.

"I think that the best response I can give you about Hysteria is that, yes, part of the reason that it means so much is that I recognize that my producer Josh Harris and I have created a fresh take on this 80's Def Leppard monster hit. But also, I was not familiar with this song when my producer suggested it to me, and I didn't realize that once I produced my vocals and heard the finished song how impactful it was going to be to me. I can relate to the lyrics, and the sentiment of the song at the time that I recorded it fit perfectly with the emotions I was feeling at that time." - Karine Hannah

As Karine introduces her vocals in the song, her music video also changes to present the images in color, which makes a perfect analogy to how Karine's voice can brighten people's lives. Moreover, these changes also help draw attention to her music video, as it gives the audience something unexpected.

As the video continues, it perfectly complements the song's atmosphere by keeping it simple and 'raw', giving more emphasis to Karine and her voice. Furthermore, the video also transports the audience into a concert environment, making them want to experience this song in person. The lower lighting with a focus on Karine, makes the music video aesthetic pleasing, as it doesn't overwhelm the audience with information, which matches the song's energy.

Watch the new music video here: