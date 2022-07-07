Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Hyphen Hyphen Unveil Music Video for 'Too Young'

Hyphen Hyphen recently played their first ever U.S. live show at Summerstage in Central Park alongside the iconic MC Solaar.

Jul. 7, 2022  

Award-winning French pop trio Hyphen Hyphen share the official music video for their new song Too Young. The video, directed by Daniel Zak and Hyphen Hyphen with styling by Pierre Cardin, is taken from the band's forthcoming new album C'est la Vie due this fall. The video was shot at the Observatory of Nice, their hometown.

"There is a light. You are not alone," says Hyphen Hyphen. "When we crafted this song, we dreamt of an anthem that could combine all our energy and hope. For the music video, we pushed our imagination up to the stars!"

Since forming in Nice in the early 2010s, the trio has released two widely acclaimed albums and topped charts in their native France, going on to sell out shows and play festivals across Europe. Their songs have soundtracked spots for YSL, Armani and Lacoste, and Too Young made its debut as the theme song of the FIFA Women's European Football Championships.

Too Young follows the release of previous single "Don't Wait For Me," co-written with six-time Grammy winner Glen Ballard (Alanis Morissette) - who joined as a surprise guest for their Summerstage performance - and was mixed by Charlie Holmes (Ed Sheeran).
Formed while studying at the Conservatory of Nice, the band-composed of high school friends of Santa (lead vocals, guitars, synth) Adam (guitars, keys, vocals) and Line (bass, vocals) received the highly coveted "Best New Live Act" award at the prestigious Victoires de la Musique Awards in 2016.

Watch the new music video here:

