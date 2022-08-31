Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Hoobastank Shares Trailer for Upcoming Docuseries Celebrating Self-Titled Album Anniversary

The band will be releasing the docuseries in parts over the next few weeks, with new episodes dropping every other week.

Music News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 31, 2022  

Hoobastank is giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at life on the road, inside the studio and more in their upcoming docuseries, as the band reflects on the 20 year anniversary of their self-titled album.

In 2001, the So/Cal alt rock band's self-titled release, Hoobastank, launched the career of the band to mainstream success with huge singles including "Crawling In The Dark," "Running Away," and "Remember Me," all of which have since been certified RIAA platinum.

The band will be releasing the docuseries in parts over the next few weeks, with new episodes dropping every other week. Watch The Hoobastank 20th Anniversary trailer below.

Almost two decades later, the band is still clocking in at over 6M monthly listeners on Spotify and "Crawling In The Dark'' has surpassed the 100M streaming mark across DSPs. The band's 2003 follow up studio album The Reason took them to even greater heights and solidified Hoobastank as a household name. The title track "The Reason" went 4x RIAA Platinum and racked up quite a few #1 chart positions along the way, while the album went 2x RIAA Platinum.

"The Reason" has over 2 Billion streams/views which has helped lead the way to the band's catalog surpassing the 3 billion mark across the various streaming platforms. The band looks forward to continuing their success in the years to come while also celebrating what they have accomplished so far.

Last week, Hoobastank announced they'll be hitting the road with Lit this fall on the co-headlining "Tried-N-True" tour alongside Alien Ant Farm and The Ataris' vocalist Kristopher Roe. The tour will kick off in Nashville, TN on October 14th and run through mid-November hitting North Carolina, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, and Texas.

VIP packages are also available, including the Tried-N-True VIP Meet & Greet Experience, which includes a pre-show hang and photo op with members of Hoobastank, Lit, and Alien Ant Farm, one VIP exclusive autographed tour poster, one VIP exclusive merch item, priority entry into the venue and more. For more information on tickets and VIP details, visit here.

Watch the new trailer here:

Hoobastank and Lit Co-Headlining Tour Dates

with Alien Ant Farm and Kristopher Roe of The Ataris

October 14 - Nashville, TN - SkyDeck

October 15 - High Point, NC - Ziggy's Outdoor

October 16 - Bethlehem, PA - Musikfest Café *

October 18 - Morristown, NJ - Mayo PAC

October 20 - Greenville, SC - Peace Concert Hall

October 22 - Sugar Hill, GA - City Event

October 23 - Wilmington, NC - Surf's Up

October 26 - Tampa, FL - Ritz Ybor

October 27 - Ocala, FL - Reilly Arts Center

October 28 - Ft. Myers, FL - The Ranch

November 2 - Gollad, TX - Schroeder Hall

November 3 - Cypress, TX - Frio Hill Country

November 4 - New Braunfels, TX - Texas Ski Ranch

November 5 - Carrollton, TX - Festival at The Switchyard +

November 6 - Odessa, TX - The Ector Theatre

November 8 - Cedar Park, TX - The Haute Spot

* Alien Ant Farm will not be on this date.

+ Only Hoobastank and Lit

Photo credit: Jarrod Anthonee




From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Duncan Laurence Makes Directorial Debut With 'Electric Life' Music VideoVIDEO: Duncan Laurence Makes Directorial Debut With 'Electric Life' Music Video
August 31, 2022

Shot in Amsterdam, the sepia-drenched video blurs the line between heaven and earth as Laurence, clad in a gossamer white shirt, performs the song alongside a troupe of choreographed hands. Like the song, which features dynamic, colorful production inspired by ’70s icons like Elton John and Queen, the celebratory clip is imbued with a sense of joy.
Laurie Berkner to Release 'Another' Christmas Album in OctoberLaurie Berkner to Release 'Another' Christmas Album in October
August 31, 2022

Guest artists Suzzy Roche and her talented and daughter Lucy Wainwright Roche join Laurie in echoing the sounds of “love and joy” in the traditional English carol, “Here We Come A-Wassailing,” and Broadway legend Norm Lewis (the original King Triton in the Broadway production of The Little Mermaid) lends his glorious voice to “Good King Wenceslas.”
SoundCloud Rap Scene Doc AMERICAN RAPSTAR Sets Digital ReleaseSoundCloud Rap Scene Doc AMERICAN RAPSTAR Sets Digital Release
August 31, 2022

American Rapstar tells the story of how these artists, including Smokepurpp, Lil Xan, XXXTentacion, Lil Peep and Bhad Bhabie, have unsettled the music industry, tested pop culture boundaries and paved their own unique roads. Watch the new video trailer for the upcoming documentary now!
VIDEO: Babyface & Ella Mai Unveil 'Keeps on Fallin'' Official VideoVIDEO: Babyface & Ella Mai Unveil 'Keeps on Fallin'' Official Video
August 31, 2022

The new video stars Emmy and GRAMMY® winning actress/comedienne Tiffany Haddish (Girls Trip, Night School, Nobody’s Fool) as the very lively queen mother and Kendrick Sampson (Miss Juneteenth, “Insecure,” “The Vampire Diaries”) as the handsome prince who is courting Ella Mai. Babyface, who plays a duke, joins them for a sumptuous meal.
Jennifer Fox Returns to Produce 13th Governors AwardsJennifer Fox Returns to Produce 13th Governors Awards
August 31, 2022

Oscar®-nominated producer Jennifer Fox will return to produce the 13th Governors Awards for the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Academy President Janet Yang announced. It is her fourth time producing the event. Honorary Awards will be presented to Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren and Peter Weir.