VIDEO: Hanson Release 'Stronger' Music Video

Hanson has released "Stronger", the fifth single from "Against The World", their new project being rolled out throughout 2021 over seven months, one single at a time. Available today on all digital platforms, "Stronger" begins as a quiet waltz with just piano and Taylor's solitary vocal, yet soon explodes with the band's impeccable harmonies soaring through one of their finest melodies which calls to mind the influences of artists like Queen.

The lyrics look deep within searching for inner strength to get through hard times. The official music video for "Stronger" featuring dramatic performance and lighting amidst an astral backdrop, saw its premiere earlier today alongside the single's release across all digital platforms.

"Stronger depicts the fight between the overwhelming challenges and despair that surround us each day, and our deeper desire to overcome adversity. The arrangement attempts to frame this message through it's intimacy, as well as it's bold layered vocals and guitars. Ultimately the song chronicles the search for strength beyond understanding", said Taylor Hanson.

Watch the new video below: