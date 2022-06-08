VIDEO: Guccihighwaters Shares 'Dancing With the Stars' Official Video

Genre-defying artist, producer, and songwriter guccihighwaters has shared the official video for "Dancing With The Stars" from his his major label debut EP, heartbreak highway. Shot in New York City, the glitched-out visual finds the artist exploring a night across the city. The "Dancing With The Stars" video is streaming now on guccihighwaters' official YouTube channel.

Last month, guccihighwaters shared the six-track heartbreak highway EP and unveiled an official music video for intimate piano ballad, "believe." heartbreak highway is available now via Public Consumption in partnership with Elektra Music Group HERE. The artist also wrapped up North American tour dates supporting nothing,nowhere., and will head back out on the road in the UK and Europe with nothing,nowhere. this fall. A complete list of upcoming tour dates can be found below. Tickets for all shows are available HERE.

In late 2021, guccihighwaters holed up in a Los Angeles studio with producer Courtney Ballard [Waterparks]. He absorbed the spirit of diverse inspirations, ranging from Lionel Richie's "Dancing on the Ceiling" and the Drive Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to The Weeknd. "Courtney played a bunch of eighties beats for me," guccihighwaters recalls. "I was into a lot of synth-revival music, so it was cool to hear where it came from. I took the synths and the drum grooves and morphed my style to fit those elements. It felt natural."

guccihighwaters announced his signing to Public Consumption in April alongside the release of tracks "crash my car" and "devil on my shoulder." Earlier this month, he formally announced the heartbreak highway EP and unveiled the synth-driven single "the chase'' alongside an official music video. Signifying a new era in guccihighwaters' ever-evolving sound, the EP's early releases arrived to immediate praise from Alt Press, Consequence, Ones To Watch, and more.

heartbreak highway follows guccihighwaters' 2021 album joke's on you. Arriving to widespread acclaim, KERRANG! promised, "Whatever genre you label the tunes, the music of guccihighwaters doesn't joke around when it comes to conveying emotion in its rawest form." Alt Press lauded the "accomplished artist poised to be a star," while Ones To Watch proclaimed, "the sounds from singer/producer Morgan Murphy are as raw as it gets."

Billboard applauded standout single "rock bottom" [feat. nothing,nowhere.] as "the highlight of guccihighwaters' joke's on you album," and NME praised the track as "an introspective blend of alt-rock and dark hip-hop flourishes - a marked progression from the online emo scene."

Watch the new music video here:

guccihighwaters UK and European Tour Dates

November 12, 2022 - Leeds, UK - Drown U Out

November 13, 2022 - Oxford, UK - O2 Academy 2

November 14, 2022 - Nottingham, UK - Bodega Social Club

November 15, 2022 - Newcastle, UK - The Cluny

November 17, 2022 - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 Studio Warehouse

November 18, 2022 - Manchester, UK - Club Academy

November 19, 2022 - Dublin, Ireland - Dublin Academy Green Room

November 20, 2022 - Belfast, UK - Limelight 2

November 22, 2022 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy 2

November 23, 2022 - Bristol, UK - The Fleece

November 24, 2022 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

November 26, 2022 - Brussels, Belgium - Ancienne Belgique

November 27, 2022 - Cologne, Germany - Kantine

November 28, 2022 - Haarlem, Netherlands - Patronaat

November 30, 2022 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Pumpehuset

December 01, 2022 - Hamburg, Germany - Uebel & Gefährlich

December 02, 2022 - Berlin, Germany - Gretchen

December 03, 2022 - Warsaw, Poland - Klub Proxima

December 05, 2022 - Prague, Czech Republic - Lucerna

December 06, 2022 - Budapest, Hungary - Akvarium Klub

December 07, 2022 - Vienna, Austria - Grelle Forelle

December 09, 2022 - Milan, Italy - Magnolia

December 10, 2022 - Zurich, Switzerland - Exil Club

December 11, 2022 - Munich, Germany - Freiheitshalle

December 12, 2022 - Paris, France - Les Etoiles

December 14, 2022 - Madrid, Spain - Sala Nazca

December 15, 2022 - Barcelona, Spain - Sala La Nau