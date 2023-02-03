Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Giolí & Assia Unveil New #Diesislive From Segesta Temple in Italy

The performance was filmed at the magnificent Segesta Temple in Sicily, Italy.

Feb. 03, 2023  

Globally-adored duo Giolí & Assia have unveiled their first #DiesisLive of the new year, filmed at the magnificent Segesta Temple in Sicily, Italy.

A location that has been on their radar for the best part of a year, the prolific pair were finally able to secure the stunning Segesta Temple and prove that good things come to those who wait. Just twenty minutes from their hometown, the archaeological park provides the perfect backdrop for another of the duo's raw performances.

Speaking about this, Giolí & Assia said "We love this archaeological park, so to finally have the chance to perform inside of it was a huge honour for us. We really wanted to make the people from all over the world know this place and with it being just 20 mins from our home, we are also able to promote and show the beauty of our home, Sicily."

Famed for their impeccable live shows, these enthralling #DiesisLive performances truly showcase the pair's phenomenal talent, bringing together Giorgia's multi-instrumentalist background, Assia's superb vocals and the duo's startling creativity, as they weave their soundscapes against some of the most stunning landscapes in the world.

For those wanting to catch Giolí & Assia in action, the pair have just announced their upcoming tour dates for Europe and North America this Spring.

GIOLÍ & ASSIA TOUR DATES

9 February BITAN 10 Tel Aviv, Israel
11 February FORUM CLUB Be'er Sheva, Israel
18 February FIVE PALM JUMEIRAH Dubai, UAE
23 February APOLLO CLUB Milan, Italy

8 March ROXY Prague, Czechia
9 March PALLADIUM CLUB Warsaw, Poland
11 March ASTRA KULTURHAUS Berlin, Germany
12 March UEBEL & GEFAHRLICH Hamburg, Germany
14 March PUMPEHUSET Copenhagen, Denmark
16 March PARADISO Amsterdam, Netherlands
23 March BUTTON FACTORY Dublin, Ireland
24 March HERE AT OUTERNET London, UK
25 March LE TRABENDO Paris, France

2 April SOTRACKBOA Santos, Brazil
6 April 45 EAST Portland, OR
7 April 1015 FOLSOM San Francisco, CA
8 April CELEBRITIES NIGHTCLUB Vancouver, Canada
13 April CULTURE Washington, DC
14 April BIJOU NIGHTCLUB Boston, MA
15 April CODA Toronto, Canada
16 April SUPERIOR INGREDIENTS ROOF Brooklyn, NY
20 April KINGDOM Austin, TX
21 April RED ROCKS AMPITHEATRE (SOFI TUKKER) Morrison, CO
22 April PRYSM NIGHTCLUB Chicago, IL
27 April BAUHAUS HOUSTON Houston, TX
28 April SOUND NIGHTCLUB Los Angeles, CA
29 April FESTIVAL VAIVEN 2023 Tehuixtla, Mexico



Jake Silva Drops New Single Dance Photo
Jake Silva Drops New Single 'Dance'
Stepping out from behind the decks and into the studio, Jake has linked up with rising Italian talent Ferrigno and Belgium-based DJ and producer AMARI for his first official release of the year, ‘Dance’. Serving as his release debut on AMARI’s prolific imprint  House of Talents, ‘Dance’ is out now and available to stream across all platforms.
INSTANT EMPIRE Announces Standing Eight Count Photo
INSTANT EMPIRE Announces 'Standing Eight Count'
The Denver-based indie rock band Instant Empire is ecstatic to drop the release date of their album, Standing Eight Count. Standing Eight Count will be the band’s fourth LP. To celebrate the news, Instant Empire has shared their new single “Tiny Flashes,”the first single from their just-announced, upcoming fourth album Standing Eight Count.
Dirty Audio and Maahez Team Up For High-Energy Single Bobo Photo
Dirty Audio and Maahez Team Up For High-Energy Single 'Bobo'
Dirty Audio and Maahez are welcomed to the Do Not Duplicate Recordings family with their latest sonic endeavor ‘Bobo’. The pair tapped Miami-based singer and songwriter Albania Sofia for vocal duty - Known for her hit singles ‘Sorry Miami’ and ‘Iphone’, Albania Sofia’s alluringly seductive vocals are the perfect pairing for the high-energy treat.
Annie DiRusso Announces Her New EP God, I Hate This Place Photo
Annie DiRusso Announces Her New EP 'God, I Hate This Place'
Annie DiRusso announces her new EP God, I Hate This Place, and shares new single, “Emerson.” The song, which opens with the staggering line “baptized by a pedophile in a church that reeks of oak and death,” is named after the street she grew up on and hits on the dissonance between acknowledging the space of who you were and who you’ve become.

From This Author - Michael Major


Shania Twain Drops New Album 'Queen of Me'Shania Twain Drops New Album 'Queen of Me'
February 3, 2023

The LP represents a deep and dynamic creative statement from this iconic voice – from the energetic opener “Giddy Up!” through the empowered title track “Queen of Me,” and the passionate finale “The Hardest Stone” – which was produced by Tyler Joseph (Twenty One Pilots).
Renee Elise Goldsberry, Billy Porter & More to Appear on Jimmy Fallon's THAT'S MY JAM Season TwoRenee Elise Goldsberry, Billy Porter & More to Appear on Jimmy Fallon's THAT'S MY JAM Season Two
February 2, 2023

The new season is bringing more laughs, music and a stellar lineup of Grammy-, Tony- and Emmy-winning celebrity guests, including Chloe & Halle Bailey, Kelsea Ballerini, Jabari Banks, Alexa Bliss, Big Boi, Quinta Brunson, Chance The Rapper, Darren Criss, Jason DeRulo, Jenna Dewan, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Nikki Glaser, Taraji P. Henson, and more.
Mya Byrne Shares New Single 'Lend You A Hand' & Makes TV HistoryMya Byrne Shares New Single 'Lend You A Hand' & Makes TV History
February 2, 2023

Produced by Grammy-nominated songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan, Rhinestone Tomboy finds Mya Byrne at the forefront of a movement propelled by a much needed burst of fresh air. A queer trans woman playing Americana steeped with potent branches of blues, rock, glam and country music.
Legendary Kauai Icon Larry Rivera Passes Away at 92Legendary Kauai Icon Larry Rivera Passes Away at 92
February 2, 2023

Larry Rivera, a legendary fixture of Kauai, Hawaii whose career spanned over seven decades and who worked alongside Elvis Presley in ‘Blue Hawaii’ has passed away at the age of 92. Also known as “Mr. Coco Palms,” Rivera was a key fixture of Kauai’s entertainment culture where he started his career in the 50s.
VIDEO: Heidi Klum Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOWVIDEO: Heidi Klum Appears on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW
February 2, 2023

The two stars chat about Heidi’s daughter, Leni, walking in her first fashion show for Dolce & Gabbana in Venice, where Jennifer performed “Nessun Dorma.” The supermodel talks about how all her kids grew up practicing their runway walk in her heels and shares that her father filmed all their births. Watch the new video clip now!
share