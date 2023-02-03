VIDEO: Giolí & Assia Unveil New #Diesislive From Segesta Temple in Italy

Globally-adored duo Giolí & Assia have unveiled their first #DiesisLive of the new year, filmed at the magnificent Segesta Temple in Sicily, Italy.

A location that has been on their radar for the best part of a year, the prolific pair were finally able to secure the stunning Segesta Temple and prove that good things come to those who wait. Just twenty minutes from their hometown, the archaeological park provides the perfect backdrop for another of the duo's raw performances.

Speaking about this, Giolí & Assia said "We love this archaeological park, so to finally have the chance to perform inside of it was a huge honour for us. We really wanted to make the people from all over the world know this place and with it being just 20 mins from our home, we are also able to promote and show the beauty of our home, Sicily."

Famed for their impeccable live shows, these enthralling #DiesisLive performances truly showcase the pair's phenomenal talent, bringing together Giorgia's multi-instrumentalist background, Assia's superb vocals and the duo's startling creativity, as they weave their soundscapes against some of the most stunning landscapes in the world.

For those wanting to catch Giolí & Assia in action, the pair have just announced their upcoming tour dates for Europe and North America this Spring.

GIOLÍ & ASSIA TOUR DATES

9 February BITAN 10 Tel Aviv, Israel

11 February FORUM CLUB Be'er Sheva, Israel

18 February FIVE PALM JUMEIRAH Dubai, UAE

23 February APOLLO CLUB Milan, Italy



8 March ROXY Prague, Czechia

9 March PALLADIUM CLUB Warsaw, Poland

11 March ASTRA KULTURHAUS Berlin, Germany

12 March UEBEL & GEFAHRLICH Hamburg, Germany

14 March PUMPEHUSET Copenhagen, Denmark

16 March PARADISO Amsterdam, Netherlands

23 March BUTTON FACTORY Dublin, Ireland

24 March HERE AT OUTERNET London, UK

25 March LE TRABENDO Paris, France



2 April SOTRACKBOA Santos, Brazil

6 April 45 EAST Portland, OR

7 April 1015 FOLSOM San Francisco, CA

8 April CELEBRITIES NIGHTCLUB Vancouver, Canada

13 April CULTURE Washington, DC

14 April BIJOU NIGHTCLUB Boston, MA

15 April CODA Toronto, Canada

16 April SUPERIOR INGREDIENTS ROOF Brooklyn, NY

20 April KINGDOM Austin, TX

21 April RED ROCKS AMPITHEATRE (SOFI TUKKER) Morrison, CO

22 April PRYSM NIGHTCLUB Chicago, IL

27 April BAUHAUS HOUSTON Houston, TX

28 April SOUND NIGHTCLUB Los Angeles, CA

29 April FESTIVAL VAIVEN 2023 Tehuixtla, Mexico