VIDEO: G-SALIH Releases New Music Video 'Found You'

G-SALIH has delivered his capturing and introspective new single and video "Found You". Shot by Steve Muelz, the music video sets forth scenes of G-SALIH throughout Manhattan from sprightly Times Square to the gritty underground subway. "Found You", out via Moyne Music, is available on all streaming platforms.

Born to Sudanese parents, Gihad Salih, known as G-SALIH, is a Virginia-based recording artist and humanitarian. His unique cadence and innovative flows are immediately capturing while his potent displays of lyricism and introspective nature allow the listener to settle into the lessons drawn from his own experiences and that of those around him, as he connects them to life's journey, highlighting various social issues.

Triumph is uniquely sown in his DNA and his hunger radiates in his tone, fueled by the duty he feels to his parents' sacrifices and to support those who need it most in communities like the ones in his homeland. His honest, self-reflective, lyrical content has grabbed the attention of over 100,000 listeners around the world. G-SALIH understands the time is now but that his impact will be forever.

G-SALIH has been included on HIGHSNOBIETY's "10 Sudanese Rappers You Need to Know", which includes renowned rappers such as Bas. He is also the co-founder of HUMAN INTL, a clothing brand and social movement spreading a message of leadership, equality, and activism that partners with humanitarian organizations to raise money for their efforts.

Watch the new music video here: