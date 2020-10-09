VIDEO: DCAPPELLA Releases New Cover of 'Trashin' the Camp'

Watch the new video below!

As part of Airbnb's Online Experiences ("Be in a Disney DCappella Music Video"), guests from around the globe were offered the unique opportunity to appear in a music video and learn to sing a cappella from contemporary a cappella pioneer Deke Sharon and Disney Music Group's 7-member group, DCappella.

Sharon said, "There's nothing more joyful than the sound of people singing together from around the world, and this joy is exactly what we all need right now."

The final music video for "Trashin' the Camp" (from "Tarzan") features 70 guests from across the globe including Australia, Belgium, Brazil, France, Great Britain, Egypt, India, Japan, Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, and Turkey. The video can be seen below.

The Airbnb Online Experience featured an introduction by Sharon and DCappella, followed by breakout sessions with the group's members: Antonio Fernandez/vocal percussion, Joe Santoni/bass, Kalen Kelly/mezzo, Kelly Denice Taylor/alto, Morgan Keene/soprano, Orlando Dixon/baritone and RJ Woessner/tenor. Each participant individually recorded and submitted their part of the song for inclusion in the video.

